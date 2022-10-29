Phillies pile more misery on Dusty Baker with Game 1 comeback in World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies made tons of history with their comeback win in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, and it’s something Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won’t be too happy about.

Bryce Harper and co. were trailing the Astros 5-0 after three innings, but a couple of huge runs in the fourth and fifth innings allowed them to tie the game. JT Realmuto then completed their comeback bid in the extra inning with a go-ahead home run for the lead and the win.

With the 6-5 victory, the scored the largest comeback by an NL team in the World Series since 1956, according to Action Network. They are also only the sixth team all-time to erase a five-run deficit in a World Series game and win.

Unfortunately for Astros manager Dusty Baker, that little tidbit from ESPN Stats & Info is a huge shot at him as well. The last team to surrender a five-run lead on the big stage was the San Francisco Giants back in Game 6 of the 2002 World Series. Baker was the manager of the Giants at the time.

The Phillies are the sixth team all-time to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game. Dusty Baker has now been on the losing end of the last two, also dropping Game 6 of the 2002 series vs the Angels. pic.twitter.com/lUzS00PEex — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 29, 2022

The fact that the Giants also lost that series surely makes things worse for the Astros and their fans. While Houston is a way different team than that San Francisco squad, Baker’s men just couldn’t have gotten to the worst possible start. They already have the win, until they didn’t.

It is just Game 1 and the World Series is still long, but the Astros really need to shake off the massive hit on their morale if they want to avoid going 0-2. Besides, with the win, the Phillies are brimming with confidence right now.