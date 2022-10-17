Worlds 2022 Group B Standings and Results

Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 6 saw Group B do one final round robin before two of the four teams get eliminated. See the results of the matches between Evil Geniuses, DAMWON Gaming, JD Gaming, and G2 Esports here.

Teams and Standings

Place Team Standing 1. JD Gaming 3-0 2. DAMWON Gaming 2-1 3. G2 Esports 1-2 4. Evil Geniuses 0-3

JD Gaming

Top: Bai “369” Jiahao

Jungle: Seo “Kanavi” Jin-hyeok

Mid: Zeng “Yagao” Qi

Bot: Wang “Hope” Jie

Support: Lou “Missing” Yunfeng

DAMWON Gaming

Top: Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon

Jungle: Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Mid: Heo “Showmaker” Su

Bot: Seo “deokdam” Dae-gil

Support: Kim “Kellin” Hyeong-gyu

G2 Esports

Top: Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik

Jungle: Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski

Mid: Rasmus “caPs” Winther

Bot: Victor “Flakked” Lirola

Support: Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé

Evil Geniuses

Top: Jeong “Impact” Eon-yeong

Jungle: Kacper “Inspired” Słoma

Mid: Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun

Bot: Muhammed Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk

Support: Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme

Worlds 2022 Group B Results and Summary

G2 Esports vs. Evil Geniuses

Bans

G2: Graves, Yuumi, Kalista, Gangplank, Mordekaiser

EG: Sejuani, Aatrox, Maokai, Renata Glasc, Poppy

Picks

G2: Ornn, Lee Sin, Azir, Draven, Thresh

EG: Shen, Hecarim, Akali, Lucian, Nami

Summary: Evil Geniuses opened up the day by running over some of Europe’s best. In the early game, the Geniuses built their lead quickly. G2 Esports still retained their mechanical skill, of course, but EG’s lead was too much to handle. In the midgame, Flakked’s fed Lucian took over the midgame, continuing the crazy snowball with the AD carry in the middle of it. NA fans saw a glimpse of hope after EG’s extremely dominant showing against G2, and the LCS team keep their playoff hopes alive.

Result: EG win in 32:30 (G2 2 – 15 EG)

Evil Geniuses vs. JD Gaming

Bans

EG: Azir, Caitlyn, Taliyah, Ornn, Gangplank

JDG: Yuumi, Aatrox, Sejuani, Akali, Viktor

Picks

EG: Maokai, Fiddlesticks, Sett, Kalista, Renata Glasc

JDG: Fiora, Graves, Sylas, Lucian, Nami

Summary: Evil Geniuses live up to their name, with a creative and unorthodox mid-jungle duo composed of Fiddlesticks and Sett. Apart from some level 1 invade action, not much happened early and the game stayed mostly even. The scales finally tipped when EG overchased and got wiped out by JDG in the process. Now, with their huge gold lead, JDG were able to destroy some towers and claim some drakes from themselves. They eventually overpowered EG, but the LCS representatives went down swinging. Unfortunately for them, this loss eliminated them from playoff contention.

Result: JDG win in 25:04 (EG 6 – 17 JDG)

DWG KIA vs. G2 Esports

Bans

DK: Sylas, Maokai, Graves, Ornn, Viktor

G2: Yuumi, Azir, Aatrox, Jayce, Akali

Picks

DK: Sejuani, Viego, LeBlanc, Lucian, Nami

G2: Fiora, Bel’Veth, Swain, Seraphine, Senna

Summary: G2 Esports drafted themselves an exciting team composition that relies on scaling and stat-checking DAMWON. Lucian and Nami were also picked for the third time in a row today. G2’s comp held up, but DK controlled most of the neutral objectives. As the game progressed, this control of the neutral objectives turned into towers, which cascaded into map pressure and eventually led to destroying G2’s nexus. This loss eliminated any chances G2 had of qualifying onto the Knockout Stage, which meant both DK and JDG are already locked in.

Result: DK win in 25:23 (DK 18 – 2 G2)

G2 Esports vs. JD Gaming

Bans

G2: Lucian, Azir, Sejuani, Fiora, Viego

JDG: Aatrox, Yuumi, Senna, Caitlyn, Draven

Picks

G2: Maokai, Graves, Akali, Tristana, Rell

JDG: Renekton, Nidalee, Sylas, Kalista, Renata Glasc

Summary: G2 Esports, now playing with no stakes and pressure, pull ahead early. Flakked is once again key to the team’s success, and G2 picked up some kills. Despite this, JDG was not weak at all, and in fact kep the gold even solely through laning advantages. G2 Esports were strong in the midgame, but were not looking for any scuffles or fights. When they did, they ended up throwing the game and what little lead they had. This window was abused by JDG to steal away the win from the LEC representatives.

Result: JDG win in 28:12 (G2 10 – 17 JDG)

Evil Geniuses vs. DWG KIA

Bans

EG: Maokai, Caitlyn, Yuumi, LeBlanc, Lee Sin

DK: Fiddlesticks, Graves, Azir, Hecarim, Viego

Picks

EG: Ornn, Bel’Veth, Akali, Lucian, Nami

DK: Aatrox, Sejuani, Sylas, Draven, Renata Glasc

Summary: Evil Geniuses took the lead early, but this was short-lived as DK’s botlane duo got some kills to pull their team ahead. This small lead was fostered by DK and expanded into drakes, towers, and map control in general. Evil Geniuses never lost their fighting chance in this kill-heavy, but DK were simply better mechanically and were in a better place at every point in the game. This loss to DK meant that Evil Geniuses finish Group Stage with a singular win.

Result: DK win in 28:07 (EG 8 – 21 DK)

JD Gaming vs. DWG KIA

Bans

JDG: Sejuani, Renata Glasc, Aatrox, Taliyah, Akali

DK: Azir, Yuumi, Maokai, Viego, Renekton

Picks

JDG: Kennen, Lee Sin, Sylas, Lucian, Nami

DK: Gragas, Graves, LeBlanc, Aphelios, Lulu

Summary: DK’s early game was immaculate, and their jungler Canyon took full advantage of the volatile lanes. This game was slower than their previous game against EG, but they were still riding the momentum from that game. This game was a great showing from DK, both mechanically and macro-wise. They were outmaneuvering JDG at every step on the way, and JDG was unable to stem the bleeding.

Result: DK win in 29:11 (JDG 6 – 21 DK)

JD Gaming vs. DWG KIA

Bans

JDG: Renata Glasc, Lucian, Graves, Thresh, Braum

DK: Sejuani, Yuumi, Azir, Amumu, Viego

Picks

JDG: Aatrox, Vi, Sylas, Kai’Sa, Nautilus

DK: Irelia, Maokai, LeBlanc, Aphelios, Leona

Summary: JDG and DK meet again on the Rift for the second time in a row to fight for first place in the group. Once again, both Eastern teams draft themselves volatile lanes, but despite this, no heads were collected. JDG’s bot duo was even targeted for a dive, but they both survive with slivers of HP. DK threw their lead in the mid-game, but they were able to prevent JDG from taking advantage of this and eventually the gold evened out again. The game looked over when DK lost a fight over a drake, and JDG even got Baron. DK refused to lose for 5 more minutes, and even got Baron. The succeeding fight, however, did not go their way. DK were unable to capitalize on their fed Aphelios and this eventually led to their demise.

Result: JDG win in 34:03 (JDG 28 – 17 DK)

Worlds 2022 Group B Final Standings

Place Team Standing 1. JD Gaming 5-1 2. DWG KIA 5-1 3. Evil Geniuses 1-5 4. G2 Esports 1-5

JD Gaming and DWG KIA move on to the Knockout Stage, while EG and G2 are eliminated from Worlds. The schedule for the upcoming League of Legends 2022 World Championship games can be found on lolesports.com.