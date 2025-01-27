The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year, and because it features the two best teams in the NFL, the entertainment value is usually at an all-time high, and the game's competitiveness is often unmatched. There have been tons of iconic Super Bowl moments and great Super Bowl games throughout the 58 iterations of the NFL's championship game (during the Super Bowl era). However, when it comes to football, not every game is a thriller. We asked ChatGPT to rank the worst Super Bowls in history, so check out the gallery to see what artificial intelligence had to say.

1. Super Bowl XXIV (1990) – San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why It Was Bad: This was one of the most lopsided Super Bowls ever. The 49ers completely dominated from the start, with Joe Montana throwing for five touchdowns and leading the 49ers to an embarrassing 45-point win. The Broncos were overmatched in nearly every phase of the game. The Broncos’ defense couldn’t stop the 49ers’ offensive attack, and quarterback John Elway was sacked five times.

Why It's Remembered as Bad: The game wasn’t competitive at all, leaving fans bored and disappointed. It was over almost immediately, and there was no drama or suspense, which is what you expect in a Super Bowl.

ClutchPoints analysis: It should come as little surprise that the biggest Super Bowl blowout ever ranks as the worst game in Super Bowl history. The Denver Broncos lost their fourth Super Bowl out of four attempts during Super Bowl XXIV. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers won their fourth championship, which was tied for the most in the NFL at the time. This game was completely one-sided, and it was never very entertaining.

The 49ers won 55-10, which gave them records that still stand for Super Bowl touchdowns (eight), Super Bowl margin of victory (45 points), and Super Bowl points scored by a team (55). San Francisco dominated throughout. They nearly doubled Denver's time of possession (38:31 to 20:29), and they had almost triple the amount of total yardage (461 to 167).

This game is a big reason why Joe Montana and Jerry Rice rank among the best players in Super Bowl history, but this game was far from a nail-biter.

2. Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why It Was Bad: This one was over before it even started. The Seahawks’ defense, known as the “Legion of Boom,” completely shut down the Broncos’ high-powered offense. Peyton Manning, the greatest regular-season QB of all time, looked completely out of sync, throwing two interceptions and getting pressured relentlessly. The Broncos' first snap of the game went over Manning’s head, resulting in a safety, setting the tone for the entire game.

Why It's Remembered as Bad: While the Seahawks’ defense played one of the best Super Bowl performances ever, the Broncos were awful. A Peyton Manning-led team scoring just 8 points is almost unthinkable, and the game lacked any real drama or competition.

ClutchPoints analysis: The Broncos are one of the most prestigious teams in the history of the NFL. They were always contenders with John Elway quarterbacking the team in the '80s and '90s, and they were a powerhouse when Peyton Manning was the signal caller from 2012-15. Both of those quarterbacks won championships and walked off into the sunset of retirement as members of the Broncos, but the team – and said quarterbacks – also had some Super Bowl struggles.

Denver ranks as not only having the worst Super Bowl game ever, but the second worst too. The team was once again on the losing end of a blowout loss during Super Bowl XLVIII. The Seattle Seahawks bested the Broncos by a score of 43-8, and fans basically knew the game was over after the very first offensive play of the game.

The Broncos received the opening kickoff, and on their first snap, Manny Ramirez snapped the football before Manning was ready for it, and the ball went into the endzone. Knowshon Moreno was able to recover, but he went down for a safety. The Broncos never recovered from the immediate blunder. Denver went down 22-0 by halftime and then immediately gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown to start the third quarter.

Super Bowl XLVIII was a picture-perfect example of the saying “defense wins championships.” The Broncos had arguably the best offense ever this year, as Manning threw a league-record with 55 regular season touchdown passes. They couldn't get anything going against the Seahawks though due to Seattle's “Legion of Boom” being one of the best defensive units ever. To make matters worse for Denver, this loss gave them the record for the most Super Bowl losses in league history with five (since tied by the New England Patriots).

3. Super Bowl XX (1986) – Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why It Was Bad: The Bears’ defense was absolutely dominant in this game. The Patriots were overwhelmed, with quarterback Tony Eason being benched after throwing three interceptions in the first half. The Bears’ defense scored two touchdowns, and their offense was efficient enough to build a huge lead. The Patriots had no answers to anything the Bears did.

Why It's Remembered as Bad: The game lacked competitiveness, and the Patriots were never in it. A Super Bowl where one team is completely shut out in the second half (and never really competes) doesn’t make for a great viewing experience.

ClutchPoints analysis: With six Super Bowl wins (tied for league record) to their name, the Patriots are arguably the best championship team ever. The team couldn't win them all, though. Even in losses, the Patriots have been a part of some iconic Super Bowl matchups. Their helmet catch loss at Super Bowl XLII and the team's Philly Special defeat in Super Bowl LII took place in iconic games.

Before Tom Brady played for the team, though, they did have one of the bigger Super Bowl duds ever. That game (Super Bowl XX) saw them lose to the Chicago Bears 46-10 in a match that wasn't very fun to watch. The Bears were one of the biggest championship game favorites ever thanks to their stellar “85 Bears” defense, and they proved just how superior they were against the Patriots.

Fans of defense can respect Super Bowl XX, as the Bears' 46 defense had a record seven sacks and only allowed seven rushing yards. However, if you were looking for a competitive game, this was not the one for you. The Bears were up 36 points just by halftime.

4. Super Bowl XXXV (2001) – Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why It Was Bad: The Ravens’ defense absolutely dominated this game, with a 4-interception performance and a complete shutdown of the Giants' offense. The Giants couldn’t get anything going, and the game was over by halftime with the Ravens leading 20-0. The Giants offense only managed 152 yards in total.

Why It's Remembered as Bad: Similar to the others, it was a mismatch in terms of talent, and the Giants’ offense was so bad that it made for a painful viewing experience. There was no back-and-forth, no suspense—just a one-sided beatdown.

ClutchPoints analysis: Like the '85 Bears, the 2001 Baltimore Ravens also had one of the best defenses ever. That unit was on full display during Super Bowl XXXV, but defense just doesn't sell like offense does. The Ravens won despite not having a great quarterback (Trent Dilfer), as they limited the New York Giants to only seven total points.

With a 20-0 score by halftime, the entertainment value of Super Bowl XXXV was low. It was a one-sided affair with next to no suspense and very few big plays. The Ravens certainly had a great team, but their play style didn't lead to a great game.

5. Super Bowl XL (2006) – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why It Was Bad: While this wasn’t a blowout, it’s often remembered for being a Super Bowl marred by questionable officiating decisions. The Seahawks had two potential touchdowns called back due to controversial penalties, and a key 3rd-quarter touchdown was nullified by a questionable holding penalty. The Steelers played well, but the game felt tainted by these questionable calls, making the experience frustrating for fans.

Why It's Remembered as Bad: The Seahawks’ offense was clearly hurt by the calls, and many believed the officiating was too inconsistent. It left a bad taste in the mouths of fans who thought Seattle could have won if the game had been called more fairly.

ClutchPoints analysis: As ChatGPT mentioned, Super Bowl XL will always be remembered for its officiating rather than for the product on the field. The Seattle Seahawks had tons of calls not go their way, many of which nullified scores that would have made this a better game.

In the end, the Pittsburgh Steelers walked away with a 21-10 victory. There were some fun moments. A receiver-to-receiver touchdown pass from Antwaan Randle El to Hines Ward, a record 75-yard rushing touchdown from Willie Parker, and a then-record 76-yard interception return by Kelly Herndon all come to mind. Fans can't get over the performance by the refs, though.

6. Super Bowl VII (1973) – Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Redskins

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why It Was Bad: Despite being a low-scoring game, this Super Bowl gets a lot of attention for the complete ineptitude of the Washington Redskins’ offense. The Dolphins’ defense was strong, but the Redskins made multiple errors, including a botched field goal attempt and several turnovers. The game’s most memorable moment was the Dolphins’ defense leading the charge to preserve their perfect season, but the overall game was dull, especially considering the historical significance.

Why It's Remembered as Bad: It was a slow, uneventful affair that lacked excitement. The Redskins couldn’t get anything going offensively, and the game ended with a whimper rather than a bang.

ClutchPoints analysis: The story of the Miami Dolphins' Super Bowl VII win is a fun one. They completed an undefeated season when they defeated the Washington Redskins in the championship game. That is a feat that no one has matched to this day.

The Super Bowl itself was a little underwhelming, though. Both teams had great defenses, which led to a somewhat boring performance. The final score was only 14-7. That makes it the second lowest scoring Super Bowl to date. Even so, it was a close game, and the Redskins kept things interesting by preventing the Dolphins from scoring in the second half.

In the closing minutes of the game, with the Redskins trailing 14-0, the Dolphins tried to kick a field goal to cap off their 17-0 season with a Super Bowl score of 17-0. Instead, the field goal was blocked, and Miami's kicker scooped the ball up and attempted a forward pass. The pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. The blunder – known as Garo's Gaffe – jeopardized the game, but Miami still walked away victorious nonetheless. Most of Super Bowl VII was uneventful, but that memorable moment, as well as the historical significance of this game, should prevent it from ranking among the worst Super Bowls ever in our opinion.

7. Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) – New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why It Was Bad: While this game wasn’t a blowout, it was one of those instances where the Rams, as the heavily favored “Greatest Show on Turf,” failed to deliver. The Patriots, led by Tom Brady in his first Super Bowl appearance, managed to grind out a win in a low-scoring, defensive battle. The Rams’ offense, which had been explosive all season, couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities. The Patriots’ game plan and defense frustrated the Rams all day.

Why It's Remembered as Bad: For Rams fans, this Super Bowl felt like a missed opportunity to cap off their high-powered offense. For the neutral fan, the game lacked the kind of back-and-forth offensive fireworks expected in a Super Bowl, even though it was historically important for the rise of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

ClutchPoints analysis: Super Bowl XXXVI was supposed to showcase “The Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams at their best. Instead, a dynasty by the name of the New England Patriots was born. This was Tom Brady's first championship, and his Patriots won the game 20-17.

Even though the Rams didn't have an offensive explosion as expected, this game was a classic, so we have to disagree with ChatGPT. Los Angeles out-gained New England 427-267 in total yards, but the Patriots built a 17-3 lead by forcing turnovers. Eventually, the Rams tied things up, but Brady led the Patriots down the field without any timeouts before Adam Vinatieri hit a game-winning field goal as time expired. The game established Brady as a legend and helped him eventually become the greatest player of all time.

Most sources would claim that this game was one of the best Super Bowls ever. It was the biggest championship upset victory since the NFL-AFL merger, and it ended in dramatic fashion. Artificial allegiance apparently disagrees, though.

8. Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why It Was Bad: Hold on! You might be thinking, “This wasn’t a bad Super Bowl!” You’re right—it wasn’t terrible in terms of excitement or the final result. However, for many Patriots fans, this one stings because of missed opportunities. The Patriots scored 33 points, which is usually enough to win, but they couldn't stop Nick Foles and the Eagles offense. It’s considered one of the worst Super Bowls for the Patriots because they failed to win despite having Tom Brady at the helm, and they lost on a play-calling error or defensive misplay in crucial moments. Plus, Brady’s near-heroic comeback attempt fell short.

Why It's Remembered as Bad: Although it was an exciting game, it is still remembered with disappointment by many Patriots fans, and the inability to get a key stop in the fourth quarter made it one of the more frustrating Super Bowl losses in recent memory.

ClutchPoints analysis: This was quite simply a bad take by ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence admits in its own analysis that the game was exciting and had an entertaining ending. It justifies ranking Super Bowl LII among the worst championship games ever by saying Patriots fans were let down, but that is the case for any losing team's fan base ever. Not to mention, the Patriots were a dynasty at this time and they were universally hated by everyone outside of Patriots Nation because of it.

Super Bowl LII had everything you could want from an entertainment perspective. It was high scoring (41-33 in the Philadelphia Eagles favor) but still close, and it had some legendary moments. Notably, the Philly Special tight end-to-quarterback touchdown pass will be remembered forever.

There was only one punt during the game, and the two teams combined for 1,151 yards. Philadelphia had a great story, too, considering backup Nick Foles led the team to the miraculous championship victory.

We at ClutchPoints ranked this game as the third-best Super Bowl game ever, and ChatGPT's New England bias with this ranking just doesn't make a lot of sense.