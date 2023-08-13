In the NFL, everyone loves offense. High-scoring totals, broken tackles, and crazy passing numbers are the name of the game, especially in the modern era. But to truly be dominant, you need an incredible defense. Good defenses are what stop those offensive outbursts, and the best defenses in NFL history have managed to persuade those offense-loving fans to root for the other side of the ball. Big hits and turnover machines are an NFL rarity, but when a team has a legendary defense, they are almost impossible to beat.

Defense wins championships, and this list proves that. On ClutchPoints' ranking of the best defenses ever, seven of the ten teams featured won the Super Bowl, with an additional team on the list making it to the big game and losing. So with that being said, here are the ten best defenses in NFL history.

10. 1991 Philadelphia Eagles

The 1991 Philadelphia Eagles are the only team on this list that didn't make the playoffs, but that wasn't their defenses' fault. The team lost starting quarterback Randall Cunningham to a torn ACL in Week 1 , but the defense was still able to carry Philly to a ten win season.

This defense was led by Reggie White, one of the most dominant defensive forces that the NFL has ever seen. Jerome Brown and Clyde Simmons formed an elite defensive line with White, and all three were All-Pro members for their work this season, as the trio combined for 37 of the team's 55 sacks. The “Gang Green” unit was fierce and loved getting after the quarterback, which helps them crack a spot on our list.

9. 1972 Miami Dolphins

Many teams on this list have multiple high-profile defensive superstar players; the 1972 Miami Dolphins defense does not fit that criteria. Nicknamed the “No Name Defense” because of their lack of big-name players, the Dolphins defense didn't need to be flashy to accomplish the ultimate goal, which was to win games.

The '72 Dolphins did just that, becoming the only team in league history to have a perfect season. The team went 14-0 in the regular season and then went 3-0 in the postseason.

As for Miami's defense, they recorded three shutouts along the way and never allowed more than 24 points in a game, which unsurprisingly resulted in them allowing the fewest points in the league that season. The Dolphins kept up the momentum in the postseason by allowing just 38 total points in their three wins.

The Dolphins only had one Hall of Famer on defense, linebacker Nick Buoniconti, but that didn't matter, as the squad played as a cohesive unit. Bill Stanfill, Jake Scott, and Dick Anderson were all vastly underrated, and were selected as Pro Bowlers in 1972.

8. 1986 New York Giants

“The Big Blue Wrecking Crew” was led by arguably the game's best defensive player ever in Lawrence Taylor. The linebacker became the second (and most recent) defensive player to win MVP of the league. He then took his team to a dominant Super Bowl win over John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

Taylor recorded 20.5 sacks and 105 tackles this season, but the Giants weren't all about LT. The G-Men had three other defensive Pro Bowlers, in Harry Carson, Jim Burt, and Leonard Marshall. Carl Banks had 113 tackles, and no one could run the ball on New York in 1986.

7. 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers were so good that their defense, the Tampa 2, became a popular defensive scheme throughout football. By dropping seven defenders into coverage, no one was throwing on the Bucs and having any sort of success.

2023 Hall of Famer and shutdown cornerback Ronde Barber led the secondary, allowing Warren Sapp to wreak havoc on the defensive interior. The zone concepts utilized by defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin gave opposing offenses nightmares.

The Buccaneers were stacked with talent. John Lynch, Derrick Brooks, Shelton Quarles, and Simeon Rice were all Pro Bowlers, in addition to Sapp and Barber. Tampa Bay was first in the league in yards allowed and points allowed, and the team forced five turnovers in an impressive Super Bowl win over the Oakland Raiders.

6. 1969 Minnesota Vikings

“The Purple People Eaters” are one of the most iconic defensive units ever. All four starting defensive linemen were Pro-Bowlers, with Alan Page and Carl Eller leading the way as future Hall of Famers.

While The Vikings had a great defense for the better part of a decade, making it to four Super Bowls in eight seasons, it was the'69 team that was the most dominant. Minnesota only allowed nine touchdowns from Week 2 until the season's end, and they finished the season allowing just 3.4 yards per snap.

5. 2015 Denver Broncos

In 2013, the Denver Broncos boasted arguably the best offense in the history of the sport. After a Super Bowl loss that year, it was their defense that carried them to victory two years later.

The “No Fly Zone” featured a dominant group of defensive backs. Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. formed one of the best cornerback pairings of all time, and when paired up with Bradley Roby, Darian Stewart, and the hard-hitting T.J. Ward, the Broncos had arguably the best secondary in NFL history. Yet their best player was edge rusher Von Miller, who was named Super Bowl 50 MVP. The team cranked things up to another level in the playoffs, surrendering only one touchdown pass and 44 points in the postseason on the way to becoming champions.

The secondary and the pass rush worked together, forcing quarterbacks to get off quick and unwarranted throws that the secondary would feast on.

4. 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steel Curtain” defenses of the 1970s were dominant. While the '76 squad wasn't able to bring home a championship, Pittsburgh did win four total Super Bowls in the years just before and after that. Statistically speaking, though, the 1976 team was the best of the bunch on the defensive side of the ball.

The team got off to a poor 1-4 start, but they finished the season out dominant. They allowed only 9.9 points per game for the season, but in their final nine games (all wins), the unit only allowed just 28 total points, which is still the best defensive stretch in NFL history. The Steelers only allowed 104 rushing yards per game, which was also the best in the league.

With an injury-riddled offense, the defense carried the burden. Eight Steelers defenders were selected for the Pro Bowl. Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Jack Ham, and Jack Lambert are all in the Hall of Fame, with Lambert winning Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. Pro Bowlers L.C. Greenwood, Glen Edwards, Andy Russell, Jack Ham, and J.T. Thomas were all stars in their own right too.

Pittsburgh's 46 forced turnovers directly led to the defense completing three straight shutout games, which hasn't been done since then. The '76 Steelers are the best defense not to win a Super Bowl, and had they not been ravaged by injuries and offensive limitations, the team likely would have cruised to the big game.

3. 2013 Seattle Seahawks

“The Legion of Boom” shut down opposing offenses in an era catered for offensive success. The team, led by their secondary, was best in the league in passing yards allowed, total yards allowed, interceptions, and turnovers. Kam Chancellor set the tone with his hard-hitting abilities, but Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman were maybe the best defenders in the NFL at that time.

The Seahawks went up against arguably the best offense ever in the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, and completely demolished them. On the first play of the game, the Seahawks forced Denver into a safety. Malcolm Smith seemingly came out of nowhere to become the first defensive player to be named Super Bowl MVP in over a decade.

The team also had a great pass rush, with Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril leading the way for the front seven.

2. 2000 Baltimore Ravens

The 2000 Baltimore Ravens put fear in the opposing player's eyes. With defensive player of the year Ray Lewis front and center, the Ravens beat down their challengers. They had four shutouts and only allowed three opponents to reach 20 points.

The Ravens allowed a league-low 970 rushing yards, setting the record for a 16-game season. Their 10.3 opponent's points per game is also an all-time low in the Super Bowl era.

The Ravens won the Super Bowl despite lackluster quarterback play and offensive talent. Lewis, Sam Adams, and Ron Woodson all got Pro Bowl nods in 2000.

1. 1985 Chicago Bears

The 1985 Chicago Bears are the team that all great defenses look up to. The unit was extremely physical, and Mike Singletary and crew would destroy opposing quarterbacks.

Along with Singletary, Dave Duerson, Otis Wilson, Dan Hampton, and Richard Dent were elected Pro Bowlers. 12 of the team's final 13 opponents were held under 20 points, and the Bears were first in yards allowed per game, points allowed per game, rushing yards allowed per game, and turnovers.

En route to a Super Bowl championship, the Bears didn't allow a single postseason point until the championship game. Buddy Ryan's 46 defense was must-see TV, and fans of their opponent had to pray that their quarterback wasn't going to get injured when they played the Bears.