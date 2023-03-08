It’s clear as day for Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards who is the best player in the NBA right now, and that’s no other than the one who gave his team all the business Tuesday night: Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

“MVP of the league,” Edwards said of Joel Embiid, after Minnesota’s 117-94 loss to the Sixers at home, per Jon Krawczynsk of The Athletic. “Most Valuable Player in the NBA. For sure,” Edwards reiterated.

Joel Embiid spent most of the night roasting whatever resistance Minnesota’s defense offered him. He unloaded a total of 39 points to lead all scorers in the contest, making 13 of his 22 attempts from the field while going a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line and 4-for-4 from behind the arc. He also did all that in just 28 minutes of action. Joel Embiid scored nearly at will despite the presence of Rudy Gobert for Minnesota, which entered the contest on a three-game win streak.

Edwards, meanwhile, led the Timberwolves with 32 points, but he was the only one who was consistently functioning, particularly on offense, for Minnesota, which shot just 39.5 percent from the floor.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is still widely regarded as the top candidate to win the 2022-23 NBA season MVP award, but one can’t just ignore the incredible body of work that Joel Embiid is also putting together while leading the Sixers.

The Sixers are now on a three-game win streak themselves following their takedown of Minnesota. Joel Embiid and company will take two days of rest before resuming action on Friday at home versus the Portland Trail Blazers.