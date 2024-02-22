The call-up for The Creed Brothers to Raw back in November was a thing of beauty. Brutus and Julius Creed immediately showcased their talents, their athleticism, and gave fans a glimpse of what they were capable of. But they're still far from being the best tag team in WWE, as their 2K24 ratings reveal.
It’s time for a little @WWEgames sibling rivalry when @JuliusCreedWWE & @BrutusCreedwwe find out their @wwe @2k rating. pic.twitter.com/vBOaT8hntk
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 22, 2024
The former NXT Tag Team Champions and Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners got their WWE 2K24 ratings together and it's a pair of ratings that aren't too far off from what they got in the previous year. The older sibling Julius Creed got a 79 OVR and the younger sibling Brutus Creed got a 78 OVR rating.
The slight downgrade is fine considering how the Creed Brothers have just debuted on Raw, defeating the Aloha Academy and getting the endorsement of Master Gable. They would subsequently lose to The Judgment Day in their first tag team championship match in the main roster, although we're sure that they'll have more opportunities in the future.
As for their stablemate Ivy Nile, she's also confirmed to be part of the WWE 2K24 roster, although her rating has not yet been revealed. Ever since making their debut, all three members of the Diamond Mine have been nothing short but fantastic, and we're looking forward to see more of them in the coming months.