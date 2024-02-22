Just this time last year, Sami Zayn was part of the hottest storyline in the WWE, putting him right in the middle of the Main Event picture. This year, Sami Zayn is still a hot commodity for the company, but his WWE 2K24 ratings reveal that he's now relegated back to the midcard.
Finally we have @SamiZayn, whose @WWE @2K rating may have exceeded his expectations…
Stay tuned as we will have another round of @WWEgames ratings reveals TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/C3hl0MFykQ
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 22, 2024
With WWE 2K24 87 OVR ratings, Sami Zayn is just one step ahead of his lifelong frenemy Kevin Owens. This is his highest OVR rating in a WWE 2K video game thus far, coming from a strong 2023 performance.
You might be thinking, why would I say that Sami Zayn is being relegated back to the midcard, but upper midcard at that, if he's getting his highest OVR rating ever this year? Well, given how 2K has been doling out the ratings this year, 87 is just right for a midcarder, as the 90s have all been reserved for the main eventers.
This really is a tough year to get high ratings, and Sami improving from an 84 to now an 87 OVR rating says a lot about his progress on the card in WWE. Had we been rating his WrestleMania 39 performance, he might have even reached 90 OVR. But now he's back to the midcard, he's just rated 87. What matters the most though is that Sami seems genuinely happy about his rating.
Sami Zayn getting his WWE 2K24 ratings is the last for today. Tune in here in this space again tomorrow and catch the new WWE 2K24 OVR ratings revealed and every WWE 2K24 news and updates, only here at ClutchPoints Gaming.