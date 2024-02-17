Kevin Owens' WWE 2K24 OVR rating is slightly lower than his WWE 2K23 OVR rating.

Kevin Owens is one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE over the past year. Alongside his best friend Sami Zayn, Owens won the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. In spite of that, we saw Kevin Owens' WWE 2K24 rating go down this year compared to last year, although the Prized Fighter doesn't seem to mind.

He’s one of the toughest Superstars in the @WWE, but @FightOwensFight looks to aim low in his @WWEgames @2K Ratings Reveal prediction… He should give himself more credit 😁 pic.twitter.com/SPrBkFySat — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 16, 2024

Kevin Owens' rating in WWE 2K23 was 87, and his WWE 2K24 rating has been revealed to be 86 OVR, just one point below his previous score. He peaked in WWE 2K games back in WWE 2K16 at 91 OVR, just when he was about to be called up to the main roster and eventually win the then-vacant WWE Universal Championship with the help of the Cerebral Assassin, Triple H. Ever since, Owens' OVR rating has floated in the mid-80s.

Even though his rating went down this year, Owens didn't seem at all miffed with his OVR rating, obviously not caring so much about what WWE 2K thinks about him.

Owens remains to be a very popular figure within WWE and is highly regarded by peers and veterans alike. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has entrusted the stunner finisher to Kevin Owens. Owens even got The Rattlesnake to come out of retirement to wrestle him in the Main Event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

More WWE 2K24 ratings are expected to be revealed today through the UpUpDownDown channel. To keep yourself updated to these news, stick around here at ClutchPoints Gaming for more.