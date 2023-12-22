A new Judgment Day?

When Adam Copeland signed with AEW in October, he effectively let it be known that this run isn't simply about himself.

Granted, the “Rated-R Superstar” still has plenty he wants to accomplish in his professional wrestling career, as he has a list of roughly a dozen wrestlers he wants to work alongside in AEW and has already started one of the promotion's premier storylines heading into Worlds End against his long-time friend Christian Cage, but this isn't a vanity run where Copeland comes in, beats everyone and then signs his WWE legends contract when he's finished. No, if Copeland has his way, he wants to help elevate new stars and leave the promotion better than where he found it, a trend he's continuing from his time turning Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest into four legitimate main eventers – okay 3.5 – during his final run in WWE as the original leader and eventual challenger against Judgment Day.

Discussing his desire to help out young talents as a member of AEW in an interview with 3NT Wrestling, Copeland revealed that he's open to starting a new faction in AEW as a sort of babyface answer to Judgment Day and even named a performer he'd like to work next to: Griff Garrison.

“It's something that I haven't even contemplated yet, but if I'm looking at the roster I see a guy like Griff Garrison and he reminds me a lot of me when I was that age. That's a guy that I've already been reaching out to and trying to be like, ‘If you try this or you try that.' That would be one guy for sure that I'd like to kind of bring into a fold if I were to ever do it. There is so much talent there. More than anything, it would be talent that I feel is on the cusp and really have a shot to do something,” Adam Copeland told 3NT Wrestling via Fightful.

“That was the idea with Judgment Day. I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That to me was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That's what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again. Who are these people that I could bring in and feel the difference when you're out there of that that feels like, to really listen to an audience and be engaged with them, but understand that you're the one pulling the strings, they're not pulling your strings. That's a big shift in mindset that at some point you have to take if you want to make it to the top. I know I'm going to get off and go, ‘Oh, this person, that person, this person.'”

Griff Garrison? “Who the f**k is Griff Garrison?”

Would it be cool to see Copeland expand out his current efforts and add a few more faces to his ranks in order to battle against The Patriarchy, Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus/Killswitch? Sure thing, especially if it helps to lift up new stars like Copeland's efforts in WWE.

Adam Copeland believes Christian Cage is insanely underrated.

Elsewhere on his one-man Worlds End promotional tour, Adam Copeland stopped by TSN in Canada to talk about his favorite topic: professional wrestling. Giving his attention to his Worlds End opponent, Christian Cage, Copeland revealed why he feels his fellow Orangeville, Ontario, native is one of the most underrated performers in professional wrestling history.

“He's been given the freedom. He's had no restraints. He's had no handcuffs put on him. He's had no preconceived notions placed on him. He's been given free rein to create. I've known this was always there. Anybody who's sat down with him and talked about the industry has known it's there. Anybody who's wrestled him, when it's non-televised matches especially, where there's less in terms of framework that you have to deal with, knows it's there. It's always been there. It's just that now he's truly getting to tap into it, and he's stumbled into happy accidents along the way and realized it because he's always had an ear for what works, because he's always listening, he's always paying attention. So when he stumbles onto to things, it's like ‘Oh, yep. I'm gonna [use] that' and take it and run. That's what he's done and in doing so, helped bring other characters along with him,” Adam Copeland told TSN.

“To walk into that scenario as the protagonist is just super exciting…at this stage in our careers, seeing what he's doing, it's really, really fun. I'm really happy for him because he deserves it. I've always said, to me, he's the most underrated guy ever in the business. You can throw the Bobby Eatons and Brad Armstrongs and other guys in there, but if I'm looking at overall package, mic skills, in-ring skills, presence, all of it, it's him.”

Is Cage really that underrated? Yeah, frankly, Copeland is right on the money, as few fans would have considered “Captain Charisma” an all-time great for his efforts in WWE, and yet he's rapidly become one of the most over heels in all of AEW for his ability to absolutely demolish an opponent on the microphone and back it up in the ring. While he'll likely never overshadow Copeland as the favorite son of Orangeville, his stock is firmly on the rise at the tender age of 50.