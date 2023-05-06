A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After infamously breaking his ankle on a house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, AJ Styles is officially back, and his faction, The OC, are better than ever. Reunited under the banner of The Bullet Club’s second leader, The OC were not only drafted onto Smackdown as a four-person unit but secured their first win as a team on the Blue Brand in San Juan, Puerto Rico, defeating the Viking Raiders to prove they’re a team of note.

Sitting down for an interview with Megan Morant for a WWE web exclusive, Styles was asked if he plans to pursue WWE’s newest prize, the World Heavyweight Championship, now that he’s back.

“Why would I not?” AJ Styles asked. “Like, that’s what I’m here for. I was out a couple months, I broke my ankle, I’m back, but I know what it’s like to sit at home and watch everybody else achieve whatever it is they want. Not it’s my turn,” Styles said.

“I’ve watched Roman Reigns hold onto his championship long enough. I’ve watched everyone hold onto their championships long enough, when the boys (The Good Brothers) should have it, Mia should have hers, and I should have mine. Now we have a new championship, a WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and I want it. Frankly, I think gold would look really good on me, so why not? When The OC takes over, we take over. We’re hungry, hungrier than we’ve ever been, that’s dangerous, and there’s no time like the present.”

Will The OC earn the sort of championship dominance Styles suggested? I mean, probably not, but hey, you never know; who expected The Bloodline’s dominance when Roman Reigns and The Usos first linked up? If AJ Styles can get his crew in line, “The Phenomenal One” may be a champion once more.