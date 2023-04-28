My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Since Triple H introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship, fans have wondered who the first superstar to hold the title will be. This is a fascinating time for WWE since the company will get a new world champion. While Roman Reigns has cemented his legacy as one of the most dominant superstars in history, the world championship picture has suffered. Since Reigns has taken the belts “hostage,” many superstars haven’t had opportunities to go after and win a world championship. With a new World Heavyweight Championship, that will change.

WWE is set to crown the new champion at Night of Champions on May 27th. It’s yet to be announced if there will be a tournament to crown a new champion or a match involving multiple superstars. Regardless of how they do it, there are more than plenty of superstars who can become the first ever World Heavyweight Champion. Here are five superstars who can capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

Seth Rollins seems to be the obvious choice to be the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins hasn’t held a world championship in nearly four years, which is a travesty. He is the most valuable superstar in WWE, in my opinion. Anything Rollins is given, he crushes it and exceeds expectations. Rollins can be an incredible midcard champion who can help elevate that championship.

He can put over young and returning talent and still look like a star afterward. He can be a world champion and be the face of your company. There’s not much Rollins can’t do. He is more than deserving to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. The only reason why I can see WWE not giving it to him is because it’d be too predictable. I don’t think that should matter because a Seth Rollins world championship reign is long overdue.

Cody Rhodes

While Roman Reigns continues to dominate as an Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes can go after the next best thing: the new World Heavyweight Championship. Personally, I don’t think Rhodes winning this title would make much sense. Since Rhodes returned to WWE, the entire storyline has been to win the championship his father never won.

WWE is building towards an eventual rematch between Rhodes and Reigns, but Rhodes winning the World Heavyweight Championship shouldn’t happen along the way. I can see Rhodes being in the championship match and getting screwed over. That can certainly help build his eventual rise to the top, but he shouldn’t win the belt.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre must be inserted back in the world championship picture immediately upon returning. McIntyre is too good to be in tag team matches and fighting for midcard titles. McIntyre is a former two-time WWE Champion and deserves to be crowned the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion. I believe a new attitude and a heel turn will do wonders for McIntyre.

He has yet to win a world championship in front of fans since WWE was in the Thunderdome both times he won the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre would be a fantastic World Heavyweight Champion, adding immediate legitimacy to the title.

AJ Styles

AJ Styles is 45 years old and has little time left as an active superstar. Although he’s still phenomenal in the ring, if WWE wants to give him another world championship reign, they need to do it soon. AJ Styles is a two-time WWE Champion, and both reigns were incredible. He is more than capable of carrying a world championship and being the face of either Raw or Smackdown. The phenomenal one is due for another world championship reign, and this would be the perfect opportunity.

Finn Balor

Finn Balor was the first-ever Universal Champion and could be the first World Heavyweight Champion. He hasn’t held a world championship since winning the Universal Championship and having to relinquish it the next night. It’s insane to think that was seven years ago, and Balor hasn’t held a world championship since then. With the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship, that drought will hopefully end soon.

There aren’t many superstars more deserving to hold a world championship than Finn Balor. He is one of the best wrestlers in the world and would have an incredible reign as world champion. Balor deserves to have the title reign that was taken from him in 2016.

I believe those five superstars can capture the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. There are many more superstars that could be included on this list, and that’s what makes the addition of this title so exciting. The possibilities of who can become the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion are endless.

