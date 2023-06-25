After booking Pretty Deadly for a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect live on SmackDown at the Cajundome in Louisiana, Grayson Waller found out that he would be hosting none other than Logan Paul on the final edition of WWE television before Money in the Bank, live from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Understandably enthused by landing arguably the most important guest in the history of his show on either SmackDown or NXT, Waller stopped by the SmackDown LowDown with Megan Morant to discuss the one-two punch of his exemplary evening, leading the “Dynamo from Down Under” to celebrate the best night of his main roster run so far.

“This has been a wild ride since I got to SmackDown. The Grayson Waller Effect has always been a big talk show, but week after week, I have the biggest stars,” Waller said. “Tonight I had Pretty Deadly, the future tag team champions. I had Charlotte Flair on the show, possible future women’s champion, but we’re going to London, England. Money in the Bank. We had to go big. I had to go to the biggest star I could find, and there is no bigger star than social media superstar Logan Paul. And only 24 hours before he competes in his first ever Money in the Bank, he’s on the Grayson Waller Effect. And I gotta be honest, a lot of guys backstage don’t like Logan. You should hear the things they say about him. But I feel a bit of a brotherhood with Logan Paul. We’re both very good-looking, we’re both very athletic, and we’re both social media superstars, but I am an honest man. So Logan will be answering the tough questions next week live in London on SmackDown.”

While Waller is certainly high on the future prospects of his wrestling talk show, his program hasn't been the instant hit Paul “Triple H” Levesque was likely hoping for when it debuted on SmackDown, with fans not reacting at all at the best or full-on booing, “what?”-ing, or even demanding the audience to simply “shut up,” as was the case with Pretty Deadly on the penultimate show before Money in the Bank. Still, it's clear Levesque and company are willing to push the issue and really embrace getting Waller over, as he's been consistently given long, drawn-out segments to try to get his point of view over and help to set up angles where a backstage segment simply wouldn't do.

Should WWE get Waller in the ring and actually try to get his wrestling over a la LA Knight before him? Yes, they probably should, but for now, if The Grayson Waller Effect is the lone opportunity the “Arrogant Aussie” has to get himself over, then he really needs to dominate the conversation like he did in NXT in order to show fans on Friday Nights what Tuesday nighters already know.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zoey Stark is a big fan of Grayson Waller.

Discussing her friend – yes, Grayson Waller does have friends – in a recent appearance on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Zoey Stark described why she is such a big fan of the “21st Century Success Story” and why fans should jump onto his hype train before it fully leaves the SmackDown station on Friday nights.

“He's so charismatic. He has so much confidence in his abilities and what he does,” Stark said via Wrestling Inc. “That's what that's why I love him so much. His promo work is top-notch. I actually go to Grayson Waller from time to time, and I try and pick his brain about promos. He's great at what he does, so I'm glad he's finally getting that spotlight. And being able to do a show on ‘SmackDown,' that's awesome. I'm happy for him.”

Though Stark didn't ultimately join Waller on SmackDown, as she was drafted onto RAW and is now part of a very successful two-women act alongside WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, it's nice to know that the two veterans of NXT are still rooting for each other. Now, if only Waller would book a special crossover edition of his show for Monday Night RAW, as watching Stark, Stratus, and Becky Lynch duke it out at The Grayson Waller Effect table surrounded by fake trees and the like would certainly be enough to get the fans tweeting into the show – which almost always includes Wade Barrett from the commentary table – something to talk about.

Could The Grayson Waller Effect replace the preshow at Money in the Bank and really serve as part of the story moving forward? You can have that one for free, Triple H.