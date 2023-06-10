Grayson Waller has been a member of the SmackDown roster for roughly a month, and yet, it's hard to really judge his tenure one way or another.

He's wrestled exactly zero matches, taken part in some backstage segment work, and held two editions of The Grayson Waller Effect, one with AJ Styles and another with Asuka – plus about a half dozen other female performers who joined in on the fun – but for the most part, his main roster run has to be graded an incomplete, as fans haven't really had a chance to get to know the “Arrogant Aussie.”

Fortunately, Waller was afforded a video package to help remedy that situation on SmackDown and used his time to talk about his favorite topic: himself.

“How does Grayson Waller want to be remembered? That’s not my concern, lad; history is nothing more than a set of lies agreed upon. What I can promise you is that I will never be untruthful to you,” Waller said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Here are some absolutes; there is no one better in that ring than Grayson Waller. That entire locker room knows that I am the future of this company, and if they say otherwise, it’s through fear, and insecurity. But somehow, I’m the bad guy? I’m not evil, I’m inevitable. They paint me as a villain, I just autograph the artwork. And that is The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Will Grayson Waller get over on SmackDown? Does he have the potential to become the next The Miz, or will he instead fall off like so many other talkers before him? With a third edition of The Grayson Waller Effect booked for the next edition of SmackDown, fans could soon have an idea one way or another.