Though he never won “the big one” on NXT, and actually left his multi-year run in developmental without a single new title reign added to his name, it’s hard to argue that Grayson Waller wasn’t one of the biggest stars on Tuesday nights.

On paper, Waller had it all; he could talk, he could wrestle, he had his own talk show from which he could perfectly craft viral moments, and was equally comfortable flying off the cuff via vertical-oriented videos posted onto his social media accounts. He wrestled legends like Johnny Gargano, feuded with Shawn Michaels, and even made a main roster friend – if you want to call him that – in AJ Styles, who will be the first guest on the first-ever SmackDown edition of The Grayson Waller Effect.

Sitting down for an interview with Fox Sports Australia ahead of his big debut, Waller admitted it was hard not to hear his name called on Friday or Monday before going on to compare himself to “The Goat,” Tom Brady.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was tough. You know, I sat there on the Friday night for you know, four or five hours or however long it was. I saw name after name, and Grayson Waller’s name wasn’t picked,” Waller noted via Fightful. “Not everyone was there. Not everyone was there. I got asked to be there. So I expected to be drafted. When I wasn’t, I was frustrated. And I had to sit that whole weekend and think about how low I felt. Then I turn up that Monday, and the same thing happens. I watched the entire episode of Raw, and I’m hearing these names picked – and there’s some really talented people in NXT who got drafted, but I’m Grayson Waller. I’m the number one person here. My name should be drafted on television. So I was frustrated, and I really thought that I was gonna sit there for two nights and not get picked – and I thought about Tom Brady, and I thought about that, if you watch the documentary, The Brady Six about the six quarterbacks that got picked before Tom – and I know every single person drafted before me. I know every NXT person that was drafted before me.”

Goodness gracious, talk about setting lofty expectations for oneself before you accomplish anything. Still, if there’s anyone who can take a chip on their shoulder and turn it into a super-sized portion of carne asada nachos, it’s Waller, as he’s proven time and time again that few performers have his unique blend of hubris, wrestling prowess, and on-mic mastery.

Grayson Waller makes a prediction about how his draft selection will age.

So naturally, after comparing himself to Brady, Waller would at least take a step back and appreciate the weight of the moment, right? Mind you, he’s called the “Arrogant Aussie” for a reason, but surely the Sydney native would appreciate that all of his hard work paid off, right?

… nope, if anything, Waller actually doubled down on his cheated feelings and boldly declared that fans would look back at where he was selected and question the decision-making for years to come.

“When my name was called last, I wasn’t elated. I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t crying like everyone else. They’re all just happy to get drafted. That’s their goal achieved; they’re done now. This is just the beginning. I took umbrage with the fact that I was picked last. I took umbrage to the fact that it wasn’t on television. I don’t think that’s the wrong thing, I think for me, that’s when I operate at my best – and I think when you saw when I talked afterwards, that was who I am, I was being real, I hold myself to a different standard. I’m not like everyone else in NXT, who’s just happy to be in the Performance Center, or happy to be on Raw now. I see myself as one of the best, and I operate best with a chip on my shoulder, so I put a whole bag of chips on my shoulder that night,” Waller said.

“I feel SmackDown got the number one pick with the last pick. This is going to go down five years from now – when you think about draft moments, there’s so many cool draft moments. I think Grayson Waller getting picked last will be a moment because I’ll be at this stage, and everyone’ll look back and go ‘wow, how did he get picked so late?'”

Will Waller transcend his draft stock to become a big-time star on SmackDown? Will fans wonder why he wasn’t the first-overall pick as he celebrates his umpteenth championship reign sandwiched between presenting at the Kids’ Choice Awards and an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam game show? Fans will have to wait and see.