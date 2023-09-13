When Becky Lynch took the ring at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for a very special episode of NXT, a big part of her legacy was on the line.

Now granted, could WWE find a way to get the belt on Lynch before her career came to an end? Sure, but when would “The Man,” still in her prime no less, get a chance to wrestle the promotion's next “Man,” albeit probably not using that nickname, and have a generational clash on par with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley a few years back? Would Lynch come out on top, bringing the NXT Women's Championship back to RAW and a whole lot more RAW fans' eyes back to NXT? Or would she take a huge loss to Stratton and find herself in an even deeper limbo than earlier this year, when Paul “Triple H” Levesque had nothing more for her but endless matches with Trish Stratus and/or Zoey Stark?

Well, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as, in the main event of NXT, Lynch took Stratus well past the top of the hour and ultimately came out on top, pinning the champion 108 days into her reign.

The crowd went wild, Stratton rolled out of the ring after a clean loss that even the heeliest of heels can't dispute, and after nearly a decade in WWE, “The Man” Becky Lynch can finally call herself the NXT Women's Champion just like fellow Horsewomen Charlotte Flair and Bayley before her.