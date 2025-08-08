When he returned to the company, WWE star Karrion Kross was seemingly set up for a feud with then-Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. Instead, he had a program with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his memoir, Life Is Fighting, Kross praised the “Only Tribal Chief.” It appears he has a lot of admiration for the Superstar.

“Roman's always been very cool to me — he's given me a lot of really great advice. He's a very good man,” praised Kross. “I would love to work with him. I don't know if we ever will. That's not up to him or [me].”

Kross revealed there were rumblings of him feuding with Reigns upon his WWE return. However, as it would be, it would not happen.

“I was told there was an idea in the air that there could have been a triple threat [match] between Drew, Roman, and [me] at one point,” Kross revealed. “But things changed directions like 50 times before. All of a sudden, I think I was competing against Rey Mysterio.”

Ultimately, it doesn't sound like Kross is bummed with how it turned out. He called working with Rey “awesome,” praising the legendary wrestler.

“I was just told something one week and then we were doing something different by that Friday afternoon,” he explained. “It was weird.”

Will Karrion Kross and Roman Reigns ever feud in WWE?

It remains to be seen if Kross and Reigns will ever cross (no pun intended) paths. They interacted once during the August 5, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

When he returned, Kross, who was accompanied by Scarlett, his real-life wife, attacked McIntyre. Scarlett then left an hourglass on the ring apron, directed at Reigns.

Unfortunately, this never led to anything between them. Kross would then feud with McIntyre. He would win the first match before dropping the second to the “Scottish Warrior.” They would never have a televised rubber match to definitely end their feud, though.

Meanwhile, Reigns would beat McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in September 2022. He would later feud with Logan Paul, leading up to Crown Jewel in November.

Kross' status remains unclear. His contract is reportedly up this weekend, and the company reportedly sent him an offer this week. However, whether or not they came to terms is unknown. WWWE fans will have to wait and see.

More WWE News
WWE star Karrion Kross, who may be released, next to AEW star Samoa Joe.
Exclusive: AEW’s Samoa Joe reveals why Karrion Kross would have suitors if released by WWEAndrew Korpan ·
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, who had a match at WWE SummerSlam, and others at WrestleMania 40.
What John Cena told Cody Rhodes after their WWE SummerSlam matchAndrew Korpan ·
Travis Scott, whose relationship with WWE may be torn, according to Paul Heyman.
Paul Heyman explains Travis Scott’s broken relationship with WWEAndrew Korpan ·
WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, who fans are speculating may be released from his contract, with the SummerSlam logo.
Exclusive: Karrion Kross gives cryptic response to WWE exit rumors after SummerSlamAndrew Korpan ·
Silhouette of former United States Champion Austin Theory, who was removed from the internal WWE roster.
Former 2x WWE US Champion removed from internal rosterAndrew Korpan ·
Brock Lesnar being introduced by Paul Heyman at the 2022 Royal Rumble.
WWE fans ‘can’t cancel’ Brock Lesnar, according to Paul HeymanMatty Breisch ·