When he returned to the company, WWE star Karrion Kross was seemingly set up for a feud with then-Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. Instead, he had a program with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his memoir, Life Is Fighting, Kross praised the “Only Tribal Chief.” It appears he has a lot of admiration for the Superstar.

“Roman's always been very cool to me — he's given me a lot of really great advice. He's a very good man,” praised Kross. “I would love to work with him. I don't know if we ever will. That's not up to him or [me].”

Kross revealed there were rumblings of him feuding with Reigns upon his WWE return. However, as it would be, it would not happen.

“I was told there was an idea in the air that there could have been a triple threat [match] between Drew, Roman, and [me] at one point,” Kross revealed. “But things changed directions like 50 times before. All of a sudden, I think I was competing against Rey Mysterio.”

Ultimately, it doesn't sound like Kross is bummed with how it turned out. He called working with Rey “awesome,” praising the legendary wrestler.

“I was just told something one week and then we were doing something different by that Friday afternoon,” he explained. “It was weird.”

Will Karrion Kross and Roman Reigns ever feud in WWE?

It remains to be seen if Kross and Reigns will ever cross (no pun intended) paths. They interacted once during the August 5, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

When he returned, Kross, who was accompanied by Scarlett, his real-life wife, attacked McIntyre. Scarlett then left an hourglass on the ring apron, directed at Reigns.

Unfortunately, this never led to anything between them. Kross would then feud with McIntyre. He would win the first match before dropping the second to the “Scottish Warrior.” They would never have a televised rubber match to definitely end their feud, though.

Meanwhile, Reigns would beat McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in September 2022. He would later feud with Logan Paul, leading up to Crown Jewel in November.

Kross' status remains unclear. His contract is reportedly up this weekend, and the company reportedly sent him an offer this week. However, whether or not they came to terms is unknown. WWWE fans will have to wait and see.