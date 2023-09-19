After securing a major win over Tiffany Stratton in the main event of NXT, Becky Lynch brought her new NXT Women's Championship back to RAW to explain to Monday-only fans how her win came about and what she intends to do now that she has become the “Grand Slam Man.”

While some performers may opt to put that title on a shelf and enjoy checking off one of the final boxes left on their career wishlist, even if it's hard to imagine that was the plan even a month ago, Lynch, much like her World Heavyweight husband Seth Rollins, wanted to keep her chops up and her talent fresh, declaring herself a fighting champion willing to take on any underappreciated performer who might feel stuck in the back, as she explained to the WWE Universe in the ring.

“‘The Man' has come around to Salt Lake City! And the man is the new NXT Women's Champion. And while I'll admit that winning the NXT Women's Championship wasn't exactly on my Bingo card this year, but if I have learned anything over these last few weeks, it's that you need to take the chances and opportunities when you can,” Becky Lynch told the fans in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“And so I didn't want to just win this title and put it on my mantle, I didn't just want to win this title so I could say that I'm a Grand Slam Champion, though that is pretty nice. I wanted to defend this title. I want to elevate this title to heights it has never seen before, because NXT quite literally represents the future of this business. It represents hope, it represents hungry, it represents passion, it represents progress, and I want to test myself against the very best the future has to offer. Which is why I will be at NXT tomorrow night, but tonight, tonight I'm in Utah, and I know there are a whole lot of women in the back who work their a**es off, that haven't gotten an opportunity that want to step up to the plate and tonight is the night for somebody new because I am issuing an open challenge and I can't think of a better place than now, and I can't think of a better time then…”

Unfortunately for Lynch, her call wasn't answered in quite the way she would have liked, though, in a way, it was fitting, as sometimes you have to help out folks to did you a favor in the past.

Natalya's match with Becky Lynch meant more than just a one-off.

Marching down to the ring with a microphone in hand, Natalya boldly declared herself Becky Lynch's next foe, even if “The Man” needed some convincing.

“Becky, Becky, I'd like you to tell me another women who has worked her a** off more than me for an opportunity,” Natalya said “After all, it was just eight weeks ago that I took the RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley to her limits and I have been sitting backstage ever since waiting patiently for my chance. So yes Becky, yes, I do accept.”

“Now Nattie, Nattie, you know I have nothing but respect for you, I mean we go all the way back to wrestling in Japan as teenagers,” Lynch responded. “But when I issued this challenge, I was hoping for it to be for someone new, somebody who hasn't had many oppertunities. Look, you've been here for 15 years.”

“15 years of dedicating my life to this and you want to say I'm taking an opportunity away from someone else?” Natalya responded. “You went down to NXT and you stepped all over all of those women who were waiting patiently for their chance. You are nothing but a hypocritical ginger witch.”

And from there, the match went on, and unsurprisingly, Lynch came out on top, leading some fans to wonder why “The Man” would use her first title defense against a 45-year-old with 15 years in the company. Was a younger performer like, say, Tegan Nox unable to go at the last second? Or did Lynch explicitly want to work with Neidhart for one reason or another?

Well, as it turns out, the answer is relatively easy to identify, as when Lynch was unable to fly to India for a match at Superstar Specticle, Natalya took her place on very short notice and wrestled not one but two matches against Zoey Stark and eventually Rhea Ripley for the fans in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Even if her chances of becoming the NXT Women's Champion were slim at best, giving Natalya a shot versus Lynch likely meant as much to the former as it did to the latter.