After securing a decisive pinfall victory over Tiffany Stratton on NXT, hitting her signature Manhandle Slam for the 1-2-3, Becky Lynch‘s life was changed forever when she became the sixth ever woman to call herself a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

Stopping by the backstage area with Kelly Kincaid to discuss her win moments after the big moment, Lynch debuted a few new nicknames before celebrating her accomplishments.

“Great ring to it, doesn't it? ‘The Grand Slam Man,' here we go. ‘Becky Balboa,' we did it,” Becky Lynch told Kelly Kincaid. “Oh my goodness. This is wild. I have become the NXT Women's Champion on my goal list for the last ten, maybe eleven years. It's one of those things that you think, ‘Okay, well, I'm not in NXT, maybe it's never gonna happen.' Then Tiffany just had to go running her mouth too much, and here we are. I can't say nothing's possible. Family full of champions. Me and Seth Rollins. We're both champions. Look at us, controlling the business.”

Is Becky Balboa going to stick? Eh, probably not; Rocky Balboa, to my knowledge at least, never won the boxing Grand Slam – if such a thing ever exists – and his most famous boxing match actually ended in a loss. Still, Lynch's win, much like her husband's at Night of Champions, really does prove that unlike the Chicago Bears, the “Visionary's” favorite football team, the Lopez-Quinn family really does run things in WWE and will remain on top for the foreseeable future.