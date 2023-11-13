After watching Becky Lynch check a major box on her resume, Bianca Belair reveals her Grand Slam ambitions within the WWE Universe.

Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot as a member of the WWE Universe.

Since transitioning into professional wrestling after a half-decade in college on the track and field circuit, Belair became a star in NXT, started a WrestleMania win-streak, and officially became the longest-reigning female belt holder in WWE history, a mark that is all the more impressive when you consider she did it all while remaining an insanely over babyface.

And yet, there's one box on Belair's resume that remains unchecked; a box that could place her in an elite company few other performers have accomplished: Winning the NXT Woman's Championship.

That's right, while Belair's success in NXT was undeniable, she never won the title during her run, which is the only singles belt she hasn't won in WWE. Fortunately, after watching Becky Lynch return to developmental almost a decade after her initial run, Belair told Casual Conversations that could see a world where she heads down to Orlando to go for the Grand Slam.

“When I saw Becky in NXT, and then she got the title, I was like, ‘Oh, wait,' because she never got the title when she was in NXT and so I was very happy for her. I was like, ‘You go and get that title,' because we all know that, especially when you start in NXT, that's where you're trying to prove yourself. That's where the grind is real, you're trying to show ‘I belong here,' and that's the foundation of everything. So, to leave NXT without the title, even though you go and — Becky went and main-evented WrestleMania, I main-evented WrestleMania. I've become a three-time champion. I've done historic matches on the main roster, [but] it's still in the back of your mind. You're just like, ‘But I never got that back then.' For me, that NXT Title was validation for me when I was in NXT and I never understood like, ‘Why can't I accomplish this and get this title, because if I can't do this here, how can I do things on the main roster?'” Bianca Belair said via Fightful.

“So, when I saw her get that title, I was like ‘I know that was a checkmark for her,' and even though she's gone on to do great things, that was always something she wanted to check off her list. I'm like, ‘You know what? I feel her because I feel the same way.' So, yes, I can see one day trying to go and mark that off my accomplishments list because I was never able to do that.”

Does it really matter if Belair becomes a Grand Slam Champion? In the grand scheme of things, no, not really, but then again, considering Paul “Triple H” Levesque is all about breaking records, establishing legacies, and legend building, why not give Belair a month in NXT in order to place her name on the Grand Slam Championship list? What's one month in NXT and a single loss to an up-and-comer for a lifetime accomplishment? It certainly worked for “The Man,” why not “The EST?”

Bianca Belair should be proud of Montez Ford's efforts.

As Bianca Belair prepares for WarGames and contemplates becoming a Grand Slam Champion via an NXT Women's Champion, her husband, Montez Ford, has been putting in work on his own, too, winning his first-ever bodybuilding competition to become a full-on pro.

Taking to social media to celebrate his win and the journey he took to get there, Ford revealed the issues he's had with personal insecurities and how he was able to overcome them to achieve a life-long goal.

FIRST PLACE MALE FITNESS MODEL -WON MY PRO CARD Saturday I competed in my very first bodybuilding competition & I took home FIRST PLACE overall, with also winning my PRO CARD!

For the last few years I’ve been battling with body dysmorphia, very badly. I’ve been dealing with it internally. There was a long period of time, when I looked in the mirror & I wasn’t pleased with what I saw, & everything I tried to do seemed to not make me happier. I even blamed my position, successes, & shortcomings in life because of my body, & also that I wasn’t where I wanted to be in life because of my body. And of course, being in this industry, seeing comments online from people only made it worse.

So I challenged myself.

I’ve been a huge fan of bodybuilding since I was a child, with my inspiration coming from Serge Nubret. I always wanted to look like him, & loved everything about it. The discipline, the dedication, & presentation of your body to the world, & your body being a reflection of what you put into it. A complete reflection of your lifestyle.

This weekend, I faced my challenge & fear and punched it right in its f*cking face.

I want to thank God, my wife, my kids, (daddy posing in his undies was quite funny to them) my coach @n8fitness, the entire WBFF Organization, WWE for allowing me to do this, my co-workers & friends for their tremendous support throughout this whole thing. Cheering me on, motivating me, and pushing me to the goal line. And also AEGIS for the drug testing throughout the prep making sure to doubters I was within WWE’s wellness policy. (Hard work actually pays off kids) Thank you all & you’ll see me soon, on the next one…as a PRO!

-Tez And oh yes, GOD IS GOOD album releases 2.2.24

Will WWE lean into Ford's new status as a professional bodybuilder? I mean, probably not, but hey, after dropping one model faction, who knows; maybe Ford can branch off as a member of Bobby Lashley's totally-not-the-Hurt-Business faction and embrace the goofiness of Mace and Mansoor alongside B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis?