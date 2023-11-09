With Veterans Day rapidly approaching, Montez Ford reveals how his time in the Marines and a free ticket to RAW inspired his career in WWE.

Before he was a SmackDown Tag Team Champion, a RAW Tag Team Champion, an NXT Tag Team Champion, or even an Evolve Tag Team Champion, Montez Ford was a member of the United States Marine Corps who simply enjoyed watching wrestling as a fan.

While this origin story, albeit an interesting one, isn't too surprising, as every member of the WWE Universe technically did something else before they became fixtures of the squared circle, in Ford's case, his old career played a direct impact on landing his new one.

Sitting down for a special pre-Veterans Day edition of The Bump, Ford explained to Megan Morant, Matt Camp, and company that he was actually able to attend an episode of Monday Night RAW for free as a benefit of WWE's ongoing commitment to the troops, and that experience is a big reason why he's so ready and willing to give back to those in the service.

“Do you know what's so crazy? I have my own, personal story about this: I was actually able to go to a WWE RAW because I was still in the military. I went to the box office day of in San Diego, and I was actually able to attend a WWE RAW because of that, so this is living proof, I'm living proof, that you can actually attend by being a service member,” Montez Ford told The Bump. “But it just goes to show the extent of the appreciation that WWE has for the service members; letting them know that we appreciate their sacrifice and their due diligence to this country and what better way to reward you than to see all of your WWE Superstars, so it's amazing. I know how I felt that time when I was able to see a WWE RAW show, excited being a fan, so not only just doing the sacrifices for the country but being able to see the WWE Superstars on top of that was just more rewarding, full-circle.”

Would Ford have pursued professional wrestling as a career if it wasn't for that fateful day in San Diego, where he saw the show for free on WWE's dime? It's impossible to know, but considering he didn't wrestle a single match on the indie or for any other promotion before landing in NXT, who knows, maybe that particular promotion secured WWE one of its most charismatic performers of the last decade?

Montez Ford has the perfect Christmas gift idea for a special WWE fan.

Later in his appearance on The Bump, Megan Morant asked Montez Ford to speak about a special promotion the promotion is having in November, where not only can any veteran get a free walk-up ticket to a WWE show the day of, but they are also auctioning off a special title belt signed by himself, Bianca Belair, and The Undertaker with all of the net profits benefitting the USO.

For Ford, the opportunity to add his name to the belt was the least he could do, as after earning so much from his time in both WWE and the service, he's more than happy to give back whenever and however possible.

“Man, so I was just saying this from the beginning: I said I am very blessed and fortunate to be a WWE Superstar and be living proof of, like, having dreams, having aspirations, and, like, being part of the service. And now, not only being a part of the service but being part of the WWE, and now being fortunate to give back to the same individuals who gave back to me, so just because of WWE's continued way of showing their promise to services members, it's, in a way, led me to be here, to achieving my dream, so I'm very blessed and fortunate for that and I'm glad to see that this is still continuing to go on forever, and it was extended to the month of November, includes a WWE Title signed by the ‘Dead Man,' The Undertaker, myself, Montez Ford, one half of the Street Profits, and also the ‘EST of the WWE,' Bianca Belair, so it's exciting. And you know, it's a good early Christmas present for everyone; a Christman present where the net profits benefit the USO, win-win situation, guys.”

While only one fan can win the belt signed by Ford, Belair, and Taker, the concept of celebrating the holiday season, and Veterans Day specifically, with a charity auction featuring a golden title belt and signatures from three premier champions will certainly brighten up someone's day, not to mention those who will be served by the donation too.