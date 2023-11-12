After finally securing a title match versus IYO SKY, Bianca Belair reveals her wild reaction to Kairi Sane's return at Crown Jewel.

After having her record-setting reign with the RAW Woman's Championship come to a crushing end in Saudi Arabia in a match against the “Empress of Tomorrow,” Asuka, Bianca Belair returned to the kingdom to try to become a champion once more, setting her sights on the “Genius of the Skies,” IYO SKY at Crown Jewel.

If she won, she would become a champion on SmackDown for the first time since 2021, unless, of course, you count the mere minutes she held the WWE Woman's Championship at Money in the Bank, but that wouldn't be an easy task, as when SKY rolls into a battle, she never comes alone.

Discussing the surprise return of Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel, who proved to be the deciding factor in SKY retaining her title on Casual Conversations, Belair admitted that she wasn't quite sure what was happening when she came face to face with the “Pirate Princess” but ultimately wasn't too pleased with the outcome.

“I was confused. Honestly, I really thought, ‘The joke's on me.' I really thought that IYO was going to show up by herself. I mean, we've been going through this for over a year. I can understand showing up with your supporting cast to take the title from me to cash in on me and get the title, but you have the title. So I thought that you know, you have enough confidence to show up and just face me alone,” she said. “I put Bayley through a table the week before to tell her, ‘Listen, stay home for your own good. Just stay home' So when Bayley popped up, I'm like, ‘What? Okay, wow,' but then I thought that was the end of it so when I turned around and I saw Kairi, I was completely thrown off,” Bianca Belair said via Fightful.

“Usually, I mean, I'm in a fight. If somebody's in my face and you're on the opposing side, I'm just going to get you, but I was confused because she pulled Bayley down [off out her shoulders when Bianca had her in position for the KOD]. So I'm like, ‘Are you here to help me? No, you're not here to help me. What's going on?' I was paralyzed with confusion. Then, once she smacked me upside the face I was like, ‘Oh,' and then it just didn't stop. At that point, I was just like, ‘Wow. I'm just outnumbered.' So, I was still trying to finish the match and it just went downhill from there.”

Would Belair have won the match if it wasn't for Sane? Maybe yes, maybe no, but hey, with Sane back and ready for action, Belair's path is still there, it just has a few more roadblocks along the way.

Montez Ford discusses his reality show with Bianca Belair.

While Bianca Belair has seen better days in the WWE Universe, as there was a time when she was the biggest show on the road as a member of the RAW roster, her life is about to become all the more interesting outside of the ring, as her new reality show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is about to hit Hulu in order to give fans an inside look at their relationship.

Sitting down for an interview with The Bump, Montez Ford revealed what it was like to film for the show and why he's excited for all of the fans to see it.

“This will be the greatest show of all time. You guys have been patiently waiting. They’ve been asking. People have been on the DMs, they’ve been on the Instagram stories, [asking] ‘What do you guys eat? What do you like to cook? What is your favorite color? What shoes do you have? How do your feet smell in the morning?’ Well guess what? You get the answers to all those questions and more,” Montez Ford told The Bump via EWrestling News.

“It’s Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. This is just our story. This is not the complete story of how a WWE Superstar is. This is our story. This is no one else’s story, just our story. It’s fun. It’s lighthearted. We pull the curtain back a little bit so you guys can see other elements of ourselves, and it’s going to be a whole lot of fun. I think you guys are going to truly enjoy it.”

While WWE fans will have to wait a tiny bit longer to see the inner workings of Ford and Belair's relationship, as Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez won't be hitting Hulu until February, based on all of the hype, it sounds like the show will be plenty entertaining.