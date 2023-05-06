A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Bianca Belair is effectively one win away from making WWE history. If she can secure the dub against IYO SKY at Backlash and WWE doesn’t pull some 24/7 Championship/Money in the Bank-type behavior, Belair will wake up on Sunday as the longest reigning Women’s Champion of the modern era, with her 401-day reign exceeding all other SmackDown or RAW Women’s Championship title runs.

Sitting down for an interview with Megan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown, the brand’s female ace noted just how special that moment will be.

“I mean, first and foremost, yes, I am back on SmackDown; you know, the Blue Brand has a special place in my heart,” Bianca Belair said. “I mean, this is where it all started, this is where I introduced myself to everyone, and it started my journey to get to the SmackDown Title, to get to this title, so I’m going to bring it all back together tomorrow night at Backlash facing IYO SKY. We do have mutual respect for each other, I think we’re seeing eye-to-eye, and we’re going to go in there and, you know, may the best woman win, and I’m just not going to let anything get in my way. I want to go in there, and I want to tie that record for the longest reign and wake up Sunday morning with all of my family and my friends, all the WWE Universe, when I become the longest-reigning champion of the modern era.”

Could Belair lose to SKY at Backlash? It’s possible but frankly, not very likely. No, this feels like Bianca’s final moment with the RAW belt before trading it with Ripley moving forward; WWE might as well make it the big-EST one possible.