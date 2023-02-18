When Hit Row, Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonnis, and B-Fab, walked down to the ring and began to rap for the crowd in Montreal, Ontario, Canada, it was not met very fondly by the WWE Universe. Booed nearly out of the building as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett attempted to make the most of a bad situation, fans finally changed their tune, not because of what came out of the PA, but because the light went out and the music of none other than Bray Wyatt began to play.

Emerging from the smokey darkness alongside his uncle, Uncle Howdy, Wyatt demolished the duo in a very job-y way before cutting a promo on two very interesting WWE Superstars.

“Tomorrow night, Bobby Lashley, brock lesnar, whichever one of you walks out alive, whichever one of you is the winner know, you should run,” Wyatt said.

While the segment didn’t last very much longer, as Paul “Triple H” Levesque cut away to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre preparing for their match against the Viking Raiders, fans both in the arena and online immediately started to buzz about the very interesting prospects Wyatt’s words present, at is means either Lashley or Lesnar is going to be entering into a supernatural feud that may or may not keep them occupied until WrestleMania 39. Can either performer survive such a feud? Or will “The Beast Incarnate” or “The Almighty” find themselves in a babyface Seth Rollins situation where their standing in the company takes a massive hit? Fans will find out soon enough.