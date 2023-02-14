After putting on a show during the previous edition of RAW, Brock Lesnar rolled up to Brooklyn Monday night looking to see his presumed Elimination Chamber opponent, Bobby Lashley, sign a WWE contract to make the match official. He walked down to the ring to join Adam Pearce – who had a very active evening – and waited at the assembled table for “The Almighty” to make an appearance, sign his name on the dotted line, and proceed toward the duo’s rubber match at Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Unfortunately for “The Beast Incarnate,” after cutting his now infamous “Bobby Who?” promo the previous week, Lashley wasn’t looking to make things easy for Lesnar, as he brought his own table along in order to sew a little chaos in Brock. As the crowd relentlessly booed him, Lashley went over how he had his agent, his manager, and others look over the proposed contract from Lesnar and WWE, and in the end, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to sign it, leading to chants of “Bobby’s scared.”

Having had enough of Lashley’s behavior, Lesnar charged through security to get his hands on “The Almighty,” but instead ended up going through a table – a rather predictable outcome but an enjoyable one nonetheless. With his opponent down, Lashley laid the signed contract across his foe in an image not too dissimilar to his own signing and walked away, leaving Lesnar smiling at the paper and mentally preparing for what should be an absolute slobbernocker at Elimination Chamber.