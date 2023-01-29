After an incredible build-up spanning WWE television, social media advertisements, and multiple YouTube commercials, fans were finally treated to the first-ever Mtn Dew Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, and the results were… interesting.

Entering into the ring for their introduction, things changed up as soon as the bell rang, as the typical show lighting was replaced with a neon blacklight glow that made LA Knight’s gear pop and illuminated all sorts of interesting facepaint drawn across “The Eater of Worlds'” face. Wresting inside the ring and out of it in a contest that featured glow-in-the-dark confetti, a commentary desk spot, and Knight wielding a kendo stick painted green and red to look like a dayglow lightsaber, Wyatt moved slow, opting for creepy power instead of traditional athleticism and, for the most part, it worked, as Knight barely found himself in control of the contest including at its end, where “Wyatt” secured the W with a Sister Abigail.

Securing the win in a match that felt far too short when compared to the hype, Wyatt didn’t finish his activities when the match came to an end, as he threw on a painted mask and chased Knight into the back, where he was laid out onto a crash pad and took a second-floor splash from Uncle Howdy as the Firefly Funhouse gang watched on with pride. As pyro flames burned in front of Wyatt, fans in the Alamodome and watching from home were left with more questions than answers, which, unfortunately, has become the norm when it comes to Bray Wyatt in WWE.