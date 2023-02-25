After winning his first match back in WWE since his firing in 2021, a weirdly entertaining bout against LA Knight that was sponsored by MTN Dew Pitch Black, Bray Wyatt has set his sights on one of the biggest, baddest guys in all of WWE: Bobby Lashley.

While Lashley has yet to acknowledge this challenge, and his would-be manager MVP has seemingly turned his attention to managing Omos once more ahead of a potential match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, that hasn’t stopped Wyatt from dipping his toe into “The Almighty’s” waters, spending the better part of three minutes taking his would-be foe and the rest of the WWE Universe to the wildest edition of the Firefly Funhouse yet.

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack there.

So, unlike basically every other episode of the Firefly Funhouse, this episode didn’t feature Huskus and company, and instead took fans into the house’s television set, where Wyatt played a TMZ-style host, a pair of Undertaker action figures went to town in a fight, Uncle Howdy doing the Weather, and in the end, a new black-masked Wyatt asking fans, Lashley, and anyone else who happens to catch the video “if I told you a story, could you keep a secret?”

That’s… wow, a lot going on in that segment. While it’s nice to see that Bray Wyatt is back and that he’s even found a new foe after almost squashing LA Knight – his new segment with New Day proves that he’ll be just fine – the tone of these segments has been all over the place. Hopefully, Wyatt can settle on a mythology and move forward with it soon.