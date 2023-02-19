Though there wasn’t a title on the line for the grudge match between Bobby Lashley and brock lesnar, there was something better: a match and probably a WrestleMania feud with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

Did this prize come into play during the match? It’s impossible to know, but when Bobby Lashley had Brock Lesnar in a Hurt Lock at the end of a predictable finisher spam-y match, it sure looked like Lesnar didn’t want to show up on SmackDown weekly to deal with the Firefly Funhouse bunch, as he opted to instead clock “The Almighty” between the legs with a backward-facing boot to throw the match out and handed his foe the DQ win.

Did the fans like it? In a word, no, but that didn’t stop Lesnar from taking out his anger on both Lashley and the referee, who he hit with an F5 in the ring and then again on the announce table.

So where does the WWE Universe go from here? Well, Lashley has a match on the books with Wyatt, which is certainly something, and Lesnar will all but surely land some sort of a suspension from Adam Pearce and company, as you can’t beat up a referee just because you don’t like their call. Fortunately, something tells me that whatever suspension Lesnar faces will last less than six weeks, thus freeing him up to wrestle a match at WrestleMania 39, maybe even against the man who wants to wrestle him most, the “Ring General” GUNTHER.