Heading into the Royal Rumble, no one had more to gain within the WWE Universe than LA Knight. If “The Megastar” could somehow go over Bray Wyatt after weeks of doing free advertisements for MTN Dew, it would fully remove the Maximum Male Models from fans memories and establish a new main event talent worthy of headlining shows for years to come. If, however, Knight fell flan, well, good luck sticking around at the top of the WWE card, buddy, as not even Seth Rollins’ babyface run could survive a loss to The Fiend.

Fortunately, after being absent from SmackDown on the fallout edition of the show, Knight returned to WWE television for a short but sweet backstage promo, and he left fans with one important note to ruminate on for the next week: LA Knight isn’t going anywhere.

That’s right, after spending months (presumably) drinking nothing but MTN Dew Pitch Black, Knight is putting the dark purple drink behind him to focus on new opportunities within WWE, even if he never technically said what those opportunities are or extrapolated on them further before the end of the show.

Can LA Knight overcome the “Bray Wyatt stink” to become a consistent presence on SmackDown? Will he be able to get his second feud on the main roster over and get things back on track for an extended string of prolonged success? Or will Knight fall somewhere in the mid-card, where he earns less and less screentime with each passing month? Fans will find out soon enough, but for now, it’s nice to see Knight back on TV, as SmackDown is just better with “The Megastar” on the screen.