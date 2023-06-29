On Saturday in London, Becky Lynch has the potential to check one of the few items left off of her WWE career goals list and officially become the winner of the Money in the Bank Ladder match, securing the open contract that comes inside the white and gold briefcase, too.

And yet, even if Lynch is able to overcome the odds and bests a field without a single friend – unless you count Zelina Vega – any cash-in she attempts will likely fail to reach the level of excitement as her husband Seth Rollins' signature WWE moment, when he ran down the ramp at WrestleMania 31 and pulled off the “Heist of the Century” against his former faction mate, Roman Reigns.

… or can she? Ask this very question by Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on After The Bell, Lynch noted that moments are considered “the best” for a reason but she will give it her best try.

“I don’t think anybody’s gonna be able to take that crown,” Lynch said. “I think we accept it, and we move on, alright? Because that’s just how it is. But I wonder, there is something to that, because, I mean look, I’m always trying. I’m always trying to, I would always try to have the best cash-in in history, but I just think that crown is, he has claimed that kingdom for eternity,” Lynch said.

“I’m not gonna sell myself short at all, but, like I said, I would want to have the greatest cash-in of all time, but his was just so good, it was just so good. Like, I get so excited thinking about it because it was so good. And then I get so excited thinking about if I were to cash in… urgh!”

While there have been six different women's Money in the Bank winners since the event added a Women's Ladder match – seven if you count Carmella winning twice in the briefcase's first year of existence – there really isn't a memorable cash-in with the same sort of hype as the “Heist of the Century.” Still, even if Becky Lynch can't lap her husband, she can at least produce the signature moment in Women's Money in the Bank history, which is a noble pursuit in its own right.

Becky Lynch is excited to see so much Irish representation at Money in the Bank.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Elsewhere in her interview with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick ahead of Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch was asked what it's like to see so many Irish performers featured on the card, with her husband set to face off against the man who taught her how to wrestle, the “Prince” himself, Finn Balor.

For Lynch, who began her career wrestling for NWA Ireland under the moniker Komeera in 2004, seeing Balor earn another shot at a World Title is pretty incredible, even if she would personally like to see the current champ retain for obvious reasons.

“Yeah, I think so. I think there’s a lot of times, because we’ve been in the WWE together for a long time. Obviously, this one’s a bit of a conflict of interest, the person who trained me and my husband. Myself and Finn have been friends for over 20 years at this stage, and the fact that we both made it to the highest level, and the thing is, when you saw Finn, when I walked into that gum for the first time and saw him, you knew he was gonna make it,” Lynch said. “Not only was he your teacher, so obviously you looked up to him and you respected like that, but he had that presence about him, that you knew he was gonna make it. So seeing everything that he’s done, especially lately with The Judgment Day and being one of the hottest acts on TV, but then you go, ‘Ah, god, would you stop jumping my husband?’ I don’t want any, you’re making me hate you. What are you doing? Gotta give him some of them [mimes slapping].”

Though he isn't booked for the card – but don't be surprised if he pulls a Solo Sikoa and makes an impact on the Balor's match nonetheless – Lynch also had some very nice things to say about JD McDonagh, the “Irish Ace” who was drafted onto RAW at the end of April, too. A 17-year vet at the tender age of 33, Lynch remembers when McDonagh was too short to run the ropes, making his development into a future WWE Superstar all the more incredible.

“JD McDonagh now is here too, and I remember him when he was too short to hit the ropes. He was only 12 when he started, so he was hitting the middle ropes. He was hitting at Rey Mysterio’s [height], but we never thought he was gonna make it to the top ropes,” Lynch said. “He was a tiny little lad, and now he’s grown up. He’s a full-grown man, jacked out of his mind, and we’re all here. I watched him on Main Event the other night just tearing the posts down. Brilliant match. So to see where we’ve all come from, this tiny little gym and those little camps to now taking over the O2, it’s great.”

Is Money in the Bank going to be a banner night for WWE's Irish Superstars? Will Lynch pull down the briefcase, a prerequisite to have an all-time great cash-in, Balor beat her husband for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and McDonagh become the latest member of The Judgement Day? Will the crowd cheer, cheer, and cheer some more to celebrate their hometown heroes, or will they be let down just like the fans in Cardiff, Wales, when their hometown hero, Drew McIntyre, came close but ultimately came up short against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle? Fans only have to wait a few more days to find out.