After weeks and weeks of anticipation, hype, and rumors, Dave Meltzer threw cold water on the idea of CM Punk returning to WWE for another run following his firing from AEW.

Discussing the matter on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that, while Punk wanted to come to WWE and reportedly did before he was even released from AEW, the feeling isn't mutual, at least not right now.

“They [WWE] turned CM Punk down,” Dave Meltzer said via Wrestle Ops. “He wanted to go there, and the decision was a no. It can always change, and it was brought up that there's no such thing as ‘no forever' when it comes to WWE, but it's no for now. That was the decision that was made. It's Vince's decision. Vince, Nick Khan, Paul [Triple H] Levesque, and obviously, they decided that the negatives outweighed the positives.”

Now, is this news surprising? In a word, yeah; with Survivor Series coming to fans from Chicago, Illinois, this November, more than a few fans expected to see the “Best in the World” appear for his people once more and make an impact in a match, on the mic, or even just as a surprise guest who takes part in some sort of extracurricular activity.

Discussing Meltzer's report on Punk on his Strickly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff let it be known that, in his opinion, he isn't surprised that WWE is out of the “Second City Saint” right now, before noting that just because it's a no now doesn't mean it will be one forever.

“No, not surprised. But also, I wouldn't be surprised if that situation changes down the road,” Eric Bischoff said via Fightful. “Do I still believe that there is equity or value in Phil Brooks as the character CM Punk? Yes, I do. Does WWE need him? Absolutely, they don't. Do they need him, no, but could he be an asset? Yes. I think the only way that could happen is if there was a significant meeting of the minds and convincing that the baggage that has come in the past with Phil Brooks is going to be left somewhere else and not brought into WWE. If Phil Brooks, the person, can convince the other person in WWE that's making that decision, that the character of CM Punk can show up at the doorstep without all of the baggage that comes with him? I think there is business to be had.”

What does the future hold for CM Punk? Will he return to WWE, return to AEW, or even return to Impact? Or will he instead walk away from wrestling once more, turning his back on the industry once more for a few months, years, or maybe even longer? Fans will have to wait and see how everything shakes out.

Mark Henry and Bully Ray debate what CM Punk should do next.

Speaking of the discourse surrounding CM Punk and where he should wrestle next, the fine folks over at Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry and Bully Ray, specifically, decided to debate what they think the “Best in the World” should do next, assuming, of course, he wants to stick to professional wrestling.

Henry, a product of the WWE system who only recently transitioned to AEW as an occasional commenter, Rampage presenter, and backstage producer, believes Punk should return to The Fed and even has a few ideas of who he could wrestle moving forward.

“I don't want to see nothing more than [CM Punk challenging Rollins],” Mark Henry said to Bully's proposition via Wrestling Inc. “That would be a monumental deal for both parties involved. It would be monumental to hear CM Punk's music play, to come out against Seth Rollins.”

Would it be cool to see Punk not only return in Chicago but beat Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown? Sure, but Ray, who currently works for Impact Wrestling, has other ideas, namely joining him in the Impact Zone to increase the promotion's visibility.

“I think CM Punk would mean more for the professional wrestling business overall in a different company other than AEW or the WWE,” Bully Ray said. “I think that him in Impact could help raise Impact's stock, but I totally understand why he would want to go back to the WWE.”

While the idea of Punk going to Impact has been a hot topic in some circles over the past few weeks, with the promotion's stars all vying for it, would he actually consider the move? Well, if a performer wants to really prove they're a draw, going to Impact and near-double the rating would be a pretty definitive way to prove it.