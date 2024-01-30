There's always next year, CM Punk.

When news broke that CM Punk had suffered a triceps injury at the Royal Rumble that would not only require surgery but would keep him out of action for an expected 4-6 months, it effectively changed the entire trajectory of the WWE Universe moving forward.

Suddenly, one of the two expected main event matches of WrestleMania 40, CM Punk versus Seth Rollins, was all but certainly off the table, and when you consider Brock Lesnar is also expected to be sidelined indefinitely, maybe forever, due to his involvement in lawsuit against Vince McMahon and Gunther may not be allowed to go to Australia for the Elimination Chamber due to his Visa, the options to replace him are growing fewer and further between.

Still, before the WWE Universe can fully focus on the future, they'd need to first hear from Punk, who looked like he'd begun to turn heel at the Royal Rumble. While that certainly happened, it looks like babyface Punk is all the way back, as he checked pretty much every box on the good guy promotional playbook on his way out the door.

“I came real close Saturday night, and I felt like I had it in the palm of my hand,” Punk told the crowd. “And I’m not mad at anybody, really. I’m not mad at Cody Rhodes, I actually would like to take this time off the top to say congratulations to Cody. A lot of the times in this business it’s not about what you deserve, it’s about what you’ve earned, and he’s earned it, he’s busted his a**. I hope he goes to WrestleMania in Philadelphia and he finishes his story. Going back to back in the Rumble is a h*ll of an accomplishment. It’s kind of like your Tampa Bay Lightning going back to back winning the Cup. And while I came close, close don’t count in this business. Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, and I never believed in luck, but I feel a little bit unlucky. In the course of the Rumble, I tore my right triceps. And as much as I tried, and I asked, ‘maybe I could just tape it?’ You know, ‘maybe I can make it to Elimination Chamber and I could try to win that, and I can get my main event at WrestleMania?’ But it’s just not in the cards, and I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me. Because when I think of this situation and how much it bums me out, and how much I have talked from the highest mountains about how my goal and my dream ever since I was a little kid was to main event WrestleMania, maybe it’s just not ever gonna happen.”

After sharing the story of his friend and New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert, who is fighting an aggressive form of cancer called pheochromocytoma, Punk reiterated that he isn't a hero for tearing his triceps and that he, much like his fans, is going to keep going to work until he accomplishes his goal.

“The ‘Best in the World’ is those people who fight things like cancer. People who put their lives on the line, like Matt Flannagan in Chicago, who’s a firefighter. People who help other people. Now me, I just happen to entertain you, and for some reason you people love me. And I promise I’m gonna keep doing it until the wheels fall off. This is a bump in the road, it is adversity, and I have overcome adversity countless times in the past. I do not focus on those who are negative, I do not focus on those who tell me I can’t. I’m not tall enough, I’m not big enough, you got stupid hair, you got the wrong tattoos, none of that matters, because each and every single one of you, every single day, wake up, and your teachers, and your garbagemen, and it doesn’t matter what you do because you wake up and you keep going. You put food on your family’s table, and by god, that’s exactly what I’m gonna do. WrestleMania 40, I guess it’s not in the cards, ladies and gentlemen. But I’m a Chicago Cubs fan, and this isn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last time I say this: there’s always next year. I’m gonna bust my a…”

Unfortunately for Punk, his impassioned speech came to an end as he was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, the final man he eliminated in the Royal Rumble. What he would say next defines both men's performers moving forward.

Drew McIntyre prayed for CM Punk's demise.

Taking the ring with his fellow Royal Rumble final four member, Drew McIntyre attempted to appear sympathetic towards CM Punk's situation… before the mask fell off and he revealed his true intentions.

“I’ve said some terrible things about you since you returned to WWE. And I meant them. You were a terrible person to me in the past, I think you’re a poison to the locker room, but I’m listening to you now, and I can relate to everything you’re saying. I’ve had my dreams taken away from me as well. I was fired from this place, and when I was listening to you talk about your buddy, Chad, I can relate to that as well. I don’t know what I believe in, I’ve went through some changes recently myself, I’ve never been much of a spiritual person. But I want you to know this: I prayed for this, and it happened,” Drew McIntyre declared as the crowd gasped.

“When I got into that Rumble, I targeted you. I violently assaulted you. I could not let you win that thing. Our champion, he’s went down, he’s taken the title as far as he could till his body broke, he’s done a great job. Who’s gonna take it to the next level? I couldn’t let it be you, and you eliminated me. I couldn’t sleep that night, and I was so angry with myself. Then I heard the news the next day, and I slept like a baby last night. You won the battle, but you didn’t win the war. Mission accomplished. I exorcised the demon, CM Punk. Now I’m gonna find a way into the world title match at WrestleMania, and I’m gonna go the main event, and I’m gonna live CM Punk’s dream again. Don’t lower those eyes, look me in the eyes when you speak to me, please.”

Finally afforded another chance to speak, Punk let it be known that he has another dream he wants to accomplish once he is finally back to full strength.

“My heart hurts more than my tricep does,” Punk said. “I’m gonna go rehab it, and when I come back, I will main event WrestleMania, but the first checklist is you. I’m coming right for you.”

After the duo attempted to brawl in the center of the ring, a task made particularly challenging for Punk, considering he only had one healthy arm, Sami Zayn came out for the save and instantly vaulted him into the main event picture once more, with a match against the “Scottish Warrior” booked for the main event of RAW as a result. If WWE's goal was to keep McIntyre a “tweener” for the time being, unfortunately, that goal is done, as he just became the biggest heel on RAW, and frankly, it isn't even close.