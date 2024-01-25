No work, no reward, CM Punk.

When it comes to WWE over the past decade or so, few performers have as much a claim to the “MVP” Title as Seth Rollins, the “Visionary, the “Revolutionary,” the “Monday Night Messiah,” and the driving force behind some of the biggest moments the promotion has ever booked.

Now sure, his spot at the top is far from undisputed, as Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and even John Cena have claims for that very same honor, but all three of those performers have missed significant time for one reason or another, and thus simply didn't have the same consistency as the reigning and defending World Heavyweight Champion, who, among other things, built up his current belt to the most in-demand strap in the promotion. No matter the gimmick, no matter the external conditions, no matter his spot on the card, Rollins made it work like few others could and is now earning his flowers for everything he's brought to the WWE Universe as a result.

Sitting down for an interview with David Cormier and Ryan Clark for ESPN, Rollins discussed how much it's meant to help build WWE to what it is today and how frankly angry he is that CM Punk now gets to waltz in and benefit from his hard work when he did nothing but complain for seemingly his entire time away from the promotion.

“The Punk thing is interesting. It's interesting. I never thought in a million years we'd be at this point. When he came out at Survivor Series and came back, it was really a surreal moment. In some ways, I'm really happy for the fans, for his fans, that have been wanting to see this moment for him for a very long time. I just don't want the problems that he brings. I really don't. WWE is in an incredible place. I feel like I've been an anchor of that for the last decade. In the last few years, we're starting to skyrocket,” Seth Rollins told DC & RC via Fightful.

“You look at the Netflix deal. Huge news. Huge news for our industry, for the entertainment industry, for live sports in general. It's going to be a massive shift. I feel like I've been a big part of that. One thing I don't want is somebody like that, who has caused problems and been a selfish jerk everywhere he's gone, I don't want him to come in here and ruin what we've done and what we've built. He doesn't deserve a piece of that pot. He doesn't deserve it. He hasn't put in the time. He hasn't done anything. He went away and he stayed away. All he did the entire time he was gone was complain, whine, and moan and try to tear this place down. In spite of him and in spite of his efforts, we made this the best and biggest wrestling company on the planet. Grown it beyond what anybody's imagination would have ever dreamed. I don't want him coming in here…I've used the word cancer before, I don't want to get too deep into it. I don't want him to be the reason this thing takes a nosedive or even takes a dip. He doesn't deserve that.”

Dang, no offense to Justin Barrasso, who published a very interesting piece where WWE insiders suggested that Gunther will be Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania 40, but it really feels like CM Punk is the play at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” as the hatred between the two men, at least from the “Visionary” side of things, is palpable. Who knows, maybe this is all for show, but if Rollins really doesn't like Punk as much as it sounds like he doesn't like Punk, then Paul “Triple H” Levesque would be crazy not to book them for a major program culminating with a main event spot at Mania.

Bully Ray loved Gunther's segment with Seth Rollins on RAW.

Speaking of Gunther potentially challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, one personality who is 100 percent down with the idea of the “Ring General” throwing his hat into the mix is WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who thought their shared segment on RAW expertly expanded the field ahead of the Royal Rumble.

“The thing that I liked best about the Gunther-Seth Rollins face-to-face was [that] Gunther came out of that as a credible, possible Royal Rumble winner,” Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio via Wrestling Inc. “Because we've been talking about Cody [Rhodes] and [CM] Punk, Cody and Punk, Cody and Punk winning the Royal Rumble. Gunther's name is now in the mix. And very strong. He was almost using babyface verbiage, guaranteeing victory.”

Unlike CM Punk, who spent almost a decade away from wrestling when he should have been in his prime as a performer, Gunther, like Rollins, has been putting in the work both on the indies and since becoming a member of the WWE Universe, wrestling 223 matches for the company since joining NXT UK, including a five-star classic with Ilja Dragunov that some consider one of the best matches the promotion has ever produced. If Triple H wants to reward hard workers with main event spots at WrestleMania, then placing the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time across the ring from its MVP should make for one of the highest-upside matches in WWE history.