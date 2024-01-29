The WWE star reportedly injured himself during the Royal Rumble match and is expected to undergo surgery.

CM Punk reportedly suffered a major injury at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

Punk suffered a torn left triceps and is expected to require surgery, which will make him unavailable to perform at WrestleMania in April.

The injury is the second time Punk has torn his triceps, although he tore the triceps in his other arm in September 2022 during a match with Jon Moxley at AEW All Out.

This was just CM Punk’s third match since making his return to WWE after a pair of live event matches in December.

Earlier this month, Punk spoke about making his return to WWE:

“100% of CM Punk was nervous. Returning to wrestling is one thing. Returning to WWE is a completely different animal. I didn't know how things would go. It's not like I was off TV for a super long time, but you still, as a performer, you're like, ‘Is anyone going to remember me?' I was legit in an arena that had not been kind to me throughout my career. My first UFC fight was in that building. It was also hugely cathartic because I'm very much a guy who, if you ask me if I'm ready, I'm going to tell you ‘no' because part of the juice is being in front of a live crowd. I'm the old guy on the ice now. I can stretch and warm up, and I'm not going to be ready until I'm on the ice, the whistle blows, and the puck drops. Now, I'm ready. I need to be in front of the crowd, and I need to see the red light on the camera, and it's like, ‘Okay, now, it's go time.'”