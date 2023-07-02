After recording an increasingly strange win over Dominik Mysterio in the fourth match at Money in the Bank, Cody Rhodes decided to hit the shows, put back on his suit, and take part in a special interview with Ariel Helwani as part of BT Sport's coverage of Money in the Bank.

Now granted, did Rhodes really need to do an interview with Helwani immediately after his win, especially when he was booked for the Money in the Bank press conference but the more candid nature of the 10-minute conversation brought some interesting questions to light, including how the “American Nightmare” felt about coming up short in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

To his credit, Rhodes responded in earnest, providing some insight that fans could have assumed but never knew for sure due to the second-generation Superstar's desire to keep his personal failures to himself.

“I had a really good conversation that night with Triple H where he was really just trying to press upon me how important it was that I just main evented WrestleMania,” Cody Rhodes said via Fightful. “Even when someone who, is one of your favorites, and someone who [I've] tried to get their attention and had a unique relationship with. Even when you're hearing it from them, even from someone who would know. He would know. I still, in my gut, had to say, ‘This sucks. This sucks. This walk is going to suck. My mom is waiting by the bus. Little Brodie is crying. This sucks.' One thing I didn't want to do was whine. My buddy, Sean Ross Sapp, half buddy, half not. He was saying, ‘I wish Cody would talk about how he got screwed at WrestleMania.' I'm thinking, that's not the way to do it, I'd be kicking my own a**. No. The story is unfinished. It is. I wanted to move and try to get back to finishing it. That's where I was at. I quickly didn't get over it, it's not a pain you get over, but I quickly was able to ‘chin up' and move on to the next thing. Coming to RAW was really tough for me, from a character standpoint and a human standpoint. Very tough.”

Fortunately, Rhodes has found a way to put his loss behind him by throwing his entire self into his goal to “finish the story” and do what his father never could.

Cody Rhodes believes he's on the right path post-WrestleMania.

Expanding on a very similar line of questioning in the Money in the Bank press conference, Cody Rhodes was asked if he feels he's on the right path following his loss at WrestleMania 39.

Though the loss was tough, Rhodes revealed an anecdote from John Cena that helped him bounce back and keep his eyes on the prize.

“Oof, I mean, uh, if we’re gonna get real, and we don’t have to get super inside baseball but a little, I’ve got a specific task that’s in front of me, we have a very specific behind-the-scenes and on the camera, the things that I want, the thing that I came back to get and one of the things that, man, we were just talking about him, John Cena, told me, he said ‘You can be the champ without wearing the title, but you have to be honest with yourself. Look at the number, everywhere you go, look at the numbers on everything that you put out, and if they’re telling you that it’s cruising and it’s going on, because there’s a difference between soup du jour and my gosh, equity in someone we’ve gotten behind and has earned your trust and all of that, and if those numbers support that, then your on the right path’ and I have been blessed that that’s been the case so, momentum wise, like I said, there’s a task in front of me and I feel like we’re on the right path,” Cody Rhodes said.

While his win over “Dirty Dom” really didn't have the same gravitas as his previous two Ws, as going from bouts with Brock Lesnar to a match where Mysterio spent more time trying to run away than wrestle is a clear downgrade, if Rhodes is building towards something bigger, say a match at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, then who is anyone to fault his process? For better or worse, Cody is a mythologizer, and if framing his loss as part of his story helps to make that a reality, then good on him.