In April of 2024, Cody Rhodes finished his “Story” at WrestleMania 40.

After a year and a half of fighting the good fight against The Bloodline, Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and through 29 other performers twice in the Royal Rumble, Rhodes was able to best Roman Reigns with a little help from The Undertaker, John Cena, and Seth Rollins, and finally become the first member of his family to hold the WWE Championship.

And yet, as Triple H has noted on multiple occasions, no story ever really ends in WWE, as there's a new television show every few days that keeps things going regardless of the outcome of any given match.

Discussing where he stands in the WWE Universe now and what he looks forward to in the future in an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Rhodes identified a pair of young WWE Superstars who have stories he's invested in, including one that may be somewhat surprising.

“I’m very impressed with Bron. Shoutout to Jey for what he did. That story for Jey, that’s just a chapter in his story. I see him continuing upwards. I look at somebody… not my favorite person, don’t really know him well, and what I know of him, he’s not the nicest dude, but somebody like Dom Mysterio,” Rhodes explained via Fightful. “This guy was involved in a match for his own custody as a child and is now this wonderfully great contributor to WWE, whether they’re booing him out of the building or not, we like that. That’s an awesome thing to see. Him and Liv have had an incredible story. Dom is somebody that, if I’m looking at a story I want to watch and I can tune in to WWE in 15 years, I expect to see him in a completely different light. Nothing like we have now, a completely different light and a full evolution of his character.”

Since making his WWE debut all the way back in 2003, Mysterio has somehow become one of the most richly storied performers in the promotion, with storylines set up with his father, the LWO, the Terror Twins, and his own faction Judgment Day. Like him or not, it's clear Mysterio will be in WWE for a very long time, and his storyline will only continue to get richer heading into the future.

Cody Rhodes compares his WWE story to Game of Thrones

Elsewhere in his appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, Rhodes explained why his “Story” is so compelling, comparing his familial drama with The Bloodline to Game of Thrones.

“It feels almost like Game of Thrones in wrestling. The bit at the top of my song, ‘Wrestling has more than one royal family.' I don't think it was ever intended to be as real as it is,” Rhodes noted via Fightful. “I mean that in a positive for me, but also the crosshair I have on my back from The Bloodline. Any of these families. I'm not QB 1, I'm enemy one. It feels very much that it's become as real as it ever could. I can't think of anything that compares.”

Considering fans routinely compare The Bloodline to Martin Scorsese flicks like Goodfellas, Rhodes' assessment isn't too different, even if his assessment is more medieval warfare than gangster drama. Either way, occasional violence paired with backstage drama is a pretty good way to describe WWE post-Pandemic, as having shows without fans really did change the way Triple H and company play “The Game.”