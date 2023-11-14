After being berated by Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, Damian Priest made a massive announcement that could change Judgment Day ahead of WarGames.

After watching Cody Rhodes open up the latest edition of RAW, reintroducing fans in Washington, DC, and around the world to his WarGames team ahead of Survivor Series, the members of the Judgment Day, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and (quasi-member) JD McDonagh – but crucially enough, not Rhea Ripley – walked down to the ring in order to tell the “American Nightmare” that they simply aren't impressed with what he and his boys brings to the table.

“Take a look at these four clowns, they can't even look each other in the eye,” Damian Priest asked the fans in attendance. “How on earth do they think you're going to beat the Judgment Day at WarGames?”

“Guys, let's be real,” Finn Balor added. “You're a group of randoms thrown together; this is a family. I really don't think you all realize what you're getting yourselves into at WarGames. When you step in that giant cage, I promise you, the Judgment Day will finally be done with each and every one of you.”

As they made their way into the ring, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions decided to break down each member of the faction, letting them know why they are simply outgunned ahead of the most brutal match on the WWE calendar.

“Hey Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins, how's it feel being World Heavyweight Champion but standing next to Cody Rhodes, the one man you could never beat?” Priest asked.

“You know, speaking of Cody, hey Cody, how does it feel knowing that you can beat these guys in any match that you want, but the one thing you can't do is be a champion? Balor added”

“Hey Sami, you call yourself a World Championship-level Superstar, but after you performance last week, your partners know and I know that you are nothing but a loser,” Priest asserted.

“And let's not forget about ‘Main Event Jey Uso,'” Balor urged. “Let me ask you three a question: Can you really trust this guy knowing he screwed each and every one of you in the name of his Bloodline?”

Tough talk, right? Well, “Dirty” Dom decided to try his hand at trash-talking too, and after a few pitiful attempts drowned out by the crowd, Sami Zayn decided to help out the two-time North American Champion with his signature mic work.

Damian Priest declares himself the leader of Judgment Day.

Whether out of pity or annoyance – or maybe a mixture of the two – Sami Zayn decided to cut “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio off and inform him and his Judgment Day buddies that while his group may not be a named faction, they are more than capable of putting their differences aside in order to prove who really runs Monday Night RAW.

“Hey Dom, the truth is, no one here wants to hear you talk,” Sami Zayn declared. “You don't think we see what you're doing here? You're trying to pit us all against each other? We can put whatever individual issues we have to the side because let's be honest, this match is about power, isn't it? Yeah, all you guys talk about is power, isn't it? Yeah, and I'll give you guys credit, you guys have managed to get a whole lot of power when you've been able to cheat and you've been able to help each other out and play the numbers game but guess what? At Survivor Series, it is WarGames! And you don't know what you are in for pal: Two rings, one cage, and it is going to be the most brutal match of your lives! You are going to find out the hard way that the power on Monday Night RAW lies with the four guys you are looking at in this ring right now.”

Cody Rhodes cut in next, poking his Crown Jewel opponent repeatedly in the hopes of getting a rise out of him.

“Hey, hey, speaking of power, I'm surprised you guys even figured out how to get down here tonight without ‘Mami.' I mean, she is your leader, right?” Rhodes noted. “What are you going to say, ‘The Judgment Day has no leaders?' Well, when ‘Mami' is gone, I assume the orders go to Dom. Is Dom the leader? I get it, I get it, Dom's not the leader, Finn's not the leader, you're not the leader, so I guess that makes JD the leader?”

Clearly peeved, Damian Priest picked up the mic and made a statement that might just change the future of Judgment Day forever: “Cody, I'm the leader!”

Whoa, after spending well over a year declaring that Judgment Day has no leaders following the exit of Edge, Priest had forever changed the dynamic of the group, opting to go where Balor, Mysterio, McDonagh, and even Ripley refused to tread for the sake of unity. While the Judgment Day may ultimately put this behind them, who knows, maybe the group could be approaching the straw that breaks the proverbial camel's back?