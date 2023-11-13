After expecting nothing more than a rematch with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes weighs in on The Rock ruining his story.

Since the moment Cody Rhodes came up short at WrestleMania 39, having to listen to Roman Reigns‘ theme laid out in the middle of the SoFi Stadium ring with a rubber chicken next to him, it felt like the clock began to tick towards a rematch at WrestleMania 40.

Sure, a year in professional wrestling is a very long time, as back in April, LA Knight was actively left off the Mania card for no other reason than his lack of star power seven months before he headlined Crown Jewel, but Rhodes' path through professional wrestling has been pointed firmly towards the concept of completing his story, with programs featuring Brock Lesnar, Judgment Day, and even Jey Uso all a part of that journey.

So how, you may ask, does Rhodes feel about fans clamoring to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson return at WrestleMania 40 in sunny Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to take a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Though he didn't mention the belt by name in his appearance on Gabby AF, Rhodes let it be known that putting Johnson on any show is going to be a benefit, especially on as big as WrestleMania, just not in his spot.

“You mentioned ‘The Rock.' Nobody has asked me about ‘The Rock,' because I think they're scared to ask me or don't want to be rude. I'll say this about ‘The Rock' coming on Pat's show, which I was watching live because I love Pat. And then SmackDown and all this. ‘The Rock' did for sports entertainment so, so much and continues to do so much by being the biggest star in Hollywood that I'm able to be at the level I'm at because I can stand on shoulders like those of ‘The Rock.' So he could have come on there and run me down, and I still would have the highest respect for ‘The Great One.' He's honestly a model superstar for anybody who wants to just supersede all expectations,” Cody Rhodes said via F4W.

“With that said though, no matter what he said, anyone who did ask me, anyone who did confront me on it, I said I'm not flinching. I'm not flinching. And I feel like if ‘The Rock' and I were in the same room, he would expect nothing less from me. If you think it's somebody else, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure you know it's me. And that's the same attitude that ‘The Rock' had when he was climbing the ladder.

“I don't care who it is. If that happens to be ‘The Rock,' if that happens to be anybody who comes into this fray. A wonderful superstar like LA Knight. An absolutely stellar performer like Sami Zayn, who him and I went toe-to-toe in a way last year. Line 'em up, and I'm just going to do everything I can to outrun them. I certainly am. And I mean that with the utmost respect to them. I wasn't shook at all by ‘Rock's' big day out. What I would say is: Not flinching. If ‘Rock's' part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding. He should be. It's ‘The Rock.' But I don't think he'll be in my spot.”

If “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” actually offered to return at WrestleMania 40, but only if he could face Reigns, would WWE actually turn him down? Would they hold true to the plan of Rhodes in the main event, or would Paul “Triple H” Levesque actively pivot to the more prominent mainstream star, especially since it would open up the potential for a Rhodes match at SummerSlam and Reigns surpassing Hulk Hogan's championship reign record? Unfortunately for the “American Nightmare,” that may simply prove too enticing to pass up.

