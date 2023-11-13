Here are three WWE stars who would be a great fit on The Judgment Day's team at the Survivor Series: WarGames.

The WWE’s Survivor Series: WarGames is in a few weeks things and things are heating up. On last week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, GM Adam Pearce announced the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. This match will include Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

Judgment Day has been terrorizing Monday Night Raw for months and has been feuding with all four of their future opponents for what feels like an eternity. WarGames should be the final chapter of this story, and fans expect this match to be one of the highlights of the year.

As of right now, there are only eight superstars involved in this match. At last year’s event, the men’s WarGames match was 5v5, which means WWE could potentially add one more member to each team. It would make sense if WWE kept it the way it is now, but it would be more entertaining if they added two additional superstars to the match. There are a handful of superstars who could take the final spot on Team Judgment Day, although they haven’t made many friends over the last few months. Let’s go over who can fill that spot if WWE decides to add a fifth member.

Jimmy Uso

I can 100 percent see WWE adding Jimmy Uso to this match simply because his brother Jey Uso is competing in it. WWE is reportedly planning Jimmy vs. Jey at next year’s WrestleMania, and this could be a stepping stone to get to that match. We’re months away from WrestleMania and both superstars are on different brands, so WWE needs to find ways to keep the two together to continue teasing the match. Jimmy Uso has been involved with The Judgment Day recently, so being added to the match shouldn’t be a shocker to fans. I believe Jimmy being added to this match makes the most sense.

Bronson Reed

This one is a long shot but I believe there’s a world where Bronson Reed gets added to this match. He has zero involvement in this feud and hasn’t crossed paths with many, if any, of these superstars since being on the main roster. I can see WWE adding Reed to showcase him in a big match. This is the perfect match to get eyes on up-and-coming superstars that don’t get showcased enough. Reed would be a sneaky MVP of this match. He’s one of the more athletic big men you will ever see in a wrestling ring and would put on the performance of a lifetime in this match. The Judgment Day needs all the help they can get, and recruiting Bronson Reed to help them out would be a great idea.

Drew McIntyre

This is the obvious choice. For weeks, WWE has been teasing Drew McIntyre joining forces with The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley has been trying her hardest to recruit McIntyre to join the group since he started his feud with Seth Rollins. Fans thought maybe he’d turn heel at Crown Jewel and join the faction then, but it never happened. With Survivor Series in two weeks, there’s still plenty of time for that turn to happen. Drew McIntyre joining The Judgment Day is crazy to imagine, but it would add so much more legitimacy to the group. If Drew McIntyre is the fifth and final member of The Judgment Day’s team, Team Rollins/Rhodes is in trouble.

Those are three WWE superstars who I believe can join The Judgment Day’s team at Survivor Series: WarGames. This match is shaping up to be a memorable one, and it would be even better if WWE decided to add one of these superstars to the match.

