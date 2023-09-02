After announcing that John Cena would be appearing at the Giant Center for the go-home edition of SmackDown before Payback – his first of eight announced SmackDown appearances thus far – Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Adam Pearce, and company didn't make the fine fans in Hershey, Pennsylvania wait long to see “The Face that runs the Place,” as he was afforded the opening segment of the show to pretty much say whatever he wanted to to the sold-out audience.

Unsurprisingly, as he is John Cena, the 46-year-old part-timer took the opportunity and ran with it, celebrating himself as much as the fans in attendance.

“Welcome to SmackDown from a sold-out Hershey, Pennsylvania. That’s right here, you guys have given me 20 years worth of moments running down and sliding into this ring right here. And it never gets old. As a matter of fact, every single time it gets better. Which is why no matter what I’m scheduled to do, from now on, every single time I get into this ring, I’m gonna do my best to say thank you. Thank you for all that you have given, and thank you for all you continue to give. I mean, look around, you have given me the chance yet again to come home to my WWE family, and it feels good,” John Cena told the crowd in Hershey.

“You have given me a chance to be a part of SmackDown, and not for one night only. No, for months! You’ve given me an opportunity for the first time in my two-decade career to travel to India, to have my first match ever of my career there in India, and I thank you for that. And I just found this out right before I ran down here, that’s why there’s a little extra pep in my step, you have given me the opportunity to host Payback tomorrow night! Yeah, we’re doing it tonight and tomorrow night. So for all that you have given me, I give you my word, I’ll do my best to give back to you. So that starts right here, right now. And it starts with SmackDown tonight. Tonight, we are giving you an epic SmackDown. You saw that video, you got questions, tonight we are giving you answers to those questions that have been on your minds for weeks. Tonight, because of the energy, because of the electricity, because of the noise, we are giving you unforgettable moments because tonight, we are giving you a chance to see John Cena-“

Unfortunately for Cena, he wasn't able to announce who he'd be wrestling, as none other than Jimmy Uso emerged from the back to tell the leader of CeNation what he had on his mind.

Jimmy Uso makes his entrance with his NEW theme song. #SmackDown First impressions?! pic.twitter.com/Fai6iupPno — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 2, 2023

Are John Cena and Jimmy Uso heading for a tussle at Payback?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Walking to the ring with a brand new singles theme song, the eldest Uso walked right up to John Cena and let him know that, while some fans still like his schtick, he isn't buying what he's putting down, as the 16-time Champion is a bit too much like Roman Reigns for his liking.

“Whatchu you doin’ here? Nah, don’t boo me, whatchu doin’ here, John?” Jimmy Uso asked. “And these people came to see me. A top star, Jim Uso. They did not just come to see me, Uce, they came to hear ‘why, Jim, why?’ And the answer is very simple: I will save my brother ten times over if I got to, Uce. See listen, I don’t care if each and every one of you sitting in these d*mn seats disagree what I’ve done. I’m telling you, I did it because I love my brother. Here’s the funny thing: The funny thing is I didn’t want Jey Uso to be corrupted like Roman Reigns, and I d*mn sure didn’t want Jey Uso to be corrupted like John Cena. Yeah, let’s talk to him. I mean, look at you, John, this right here, you are this place, Uce, this is you. Here’s the-“

“I admit, I have an identifiable fashion sense. Never give up on it, you know” Cena responded.

“Alright, you ain’t about to take this one, brother,” Uso continued. “You a goat. But you’re standing in the ring with one of the best now, Uce. See, this is my ring. And here’s the funny thing that I wanted to tell you, brother. You and Roman Reigns are exactly alike. Y’all exactly alike, man. ‘Why? How is John Cena like a Roman Reigns?' The answer is very simple, you take, take, take, and take; the only difference between you and Roman Reigns is you do yours with a smile.”



“I've gotta stop you for a second; you've had a lot on your mind, you've had a crazy run, you're probably thinking about a lot of things. You've made some rash decisions, and you're probably trying to rationalize it all in your head. I've been wanting to say this for three years, because I've only been thinking of one thing: the wrong Uso quit.”

Oh snap, are Cena and Uso approaching a tussle at Payback, the former's first singles match since WrestleMania 39 and the latter's first singles match since… May of 2023 against Matt Riddle on RAW? Or will WWE run this in another direction, with someone like AJ Styles going to bat with the lone Uce still employed by WWE? Fans will find out soon enough either way.