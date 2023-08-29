Folks, it's official, it's legitimately official: John Cena is returning to WWE, and he's sticking around for a two-month tour as a member of the SmackDown roster.

Soon, Cena will become a regular on FOX for (almost) every Friday in September and October, and, considering he's booked to wrestle a match with Seth Rollins at Superstar Spectacle in India on Friday, September 8th, it's clear he's looking to wrestle at least a few matches over this forthcoming run.

But who should he wrestle? Well fear not, folks, as there are plenty of interesting options across the WWE Universe that would benefit greatly from a match or even more with the “Face That Runs The Place.”

5. John Cena vs. Austin Theory

At WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory stole a win from Cena with some dastardly maneuverings and liberal adherence to the WWE rule book.

With Cena back in WWE for a two-month tour, what better way to get things back on track than to get that win back and further contribute to the former United States Champion's fall from grace on SmackDown? Say what you will about Theory, but he can certainly deliver a good match if in defeat; what better way to show that Cena is back than to have Theory do the job and make him look like a star once more?

4. John Cena vs. Rey Mysterio

Cena famously has never won the Intercontinental Championship, the only legacy belt he hasn't held in the WWE Universe up to this point. While it might be hard to take that strap off of Gunther, unless, of course, Gable wins it next week on RAW, a solid Plan B to strap up the “Prototype” would be to book him for another match with Rey Mysterio – their 69th match in WWE – and put the United States Championship on the 46-year-old.

Another run of Cena wearing the Spinner US Title? Now that would be magical.

3. John Cena vs. LA Knight

If Cena were to win a championship over this two-month stretch of shows, or even if he just goes on a winning streak to make the fans at home and in arenas happy, eventually, someone has to give him a loss and send him on his way, likely at Fastlane in Indianapolis in October.

Who, you may ask, should get the rub of a 2023 Cena victory? Well, if WWE really wants to use such a momentous victory to launch someone into superstardom, why not have half of the work done for you and book the “Megastar” for the spot?

At this point, LA Knight is about as hot as they come, with his feud with The Miz giving the “A-Lister” arguably his best work of the 2020s, thanks to the sheer energy of the angle. If he can survive a promo battle with Cena, who effectively stunted Theory on the spot right before WrestleMania 39, then maybe LA Knight really is more than just a Furby in Timberlands and inconvenient glasses.

2. John Cena vs. Grayson Waller

Speaking of promo battles, why not put Cena in a match with the man he mostly recently dueled with on the microphone over the location of an international WrestleMania at Money in the Bank: Grayson Waller?

On paper, Waller has just about everything one could look for in a Cena dance partner; he's a great talker, has a talk show to facilitate angles, can go in the ring, and is even able to work angles online via his social media account as Mr. Michaels learned all too well in NXT. If WWE wants to get Waller over and make him into what some thought Theory could be, then rekindling his feud with Cena, getting that rub, and kicking him off to whatever he has planned come November might just be the best bet for all parties involved.

1. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

Sometimes, matchmaking is easy: Cody Rhodes really wants a match with Cena, the duo have extensive history together from their time in WWE, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque is clearly committing time and effort to build up the “American Nightmare” for something big at WrestleMania 40; why not put the duo in a feud together and give Rhodes the win he wants after a very successful feud with Brock Lesnar from April through SummerSlam in August?

Though Cena has famously been a babyface for the vast majority of his WWE career, even if fans didn't always view him that way, he has an ability and tendency to get nasty with folks if he wants to, as the graveyard of fallen Superstars who saw their pushes get buried by the sheer weight of CeNation know all too well. Have Cena challenge Rhodes' squeaky clean image, have him make a reference or two to how he couldn't get over in AEW, and watch the “Grandson of a Plummer” become the biggest babyface in WWE once more.