After securing a technically legal victory at The Great American Bash versus Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali, Dominik Mysterio returned to NXT with the North American Championship over his shoulder and his “Mami” Rhea Ripley by his side.

Taking the ring to celebrate their win – keyword their – Ripley complimented her “Latino Heat” for being the biggest man in the building and the best North American Champion to ever do it, too.

“And still your North American Champion, ‘Dirty' Dominik Mysterio! ‘Mami's' always right and at The Great American Bash, Dom proved that he's more of a man that Wes Lee, he's more of a man then Mustafa Ali, and he's certainly more of a man then every single one of you guys here.”

“That makes me the greatest luchador who ever lived!” Dominik Mysterio noted.

After listening to Ripley talk some more trash on pretty much everyone but her “Latino Heat,” Dragon Lee had heard enough, and with his theme song heralding his arrival, the youngest son of La Bestia del Ring made his way to the ring to shut down the conversation.

“Dominik, Dominik, I won't let you disrespect the WWE Universe or your heritage any longer,” Dragon Lee said.

“Dom look, it's Rey Mysterio Jr. Jr.” Ripley noted.

“I don't like you.” Lee told Ripley, before turning to Mysterio. “Dom, if I understand correctly, you call yourself one of the greatest luchadors of all time? I don't believe. They believe. And even you don't believe, because the greatest luchador of all time is Rey Mysterio, tu padre.”

With the mention of the elder Mysterio clearly ticking “Dirty” Dom off, the North American Champion agreed to put his title on the line on NXT television, as, in his humble opinion, he's a fighting champion.

“I'm a fighting champion, so let's see what we can do next week,” Mysterio declared.

“And I'll be in my Dom's corner… because wherever my ‘Latino Heat' goes, I go,” Ripley said.

“Sounds perfect, because I won't come alone either,” Lee noted before turning attention to the NXT video screen.

“Yo, Dom, hey Dom, Dominik, yeah, it's your father,” Rey Mysterio announced. “Guess what? I'm proud to say I'm coming to NXT next week to be in the corner of someone I truly respect, the future of Lucha Libre, Dragon Lee. I hate to break it to you, but I'm going to have the best seat in the house. Yeah I can't wait for Dragon Lee to… yeah, you know what's going to happen; Dragon Lee's going to take away your North American Champion.”

Welp, there you go, folks; WWE is continuing to double-down on main roster talent in developmental in order to keep the ratings over 700,000, and they're going to make it even more enticing by adding some familial drama to the conversation. If you were on the fence about watching NXT next week, you now have a very interesting reason to tune in, especially if Rey brings his WrestleMania 39 belt along for a good old-fashioned spanking on his 26-year-old chicken tenders-loving son.

Rey Mysterio gets a ringing endorsement as the greatest luchador ever.

Though Rey Mysterio is still a quality in-ring performer, wrestling captivating matches even after being selected into the WWE Hall of Fame just before WrestleMania 39, fans, wrestlers, and pundits alike have already started to discuss where his career stacks up in terms of the all-time great Luchadors to ever do it.

In the humble opinion of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar who likely has a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame locked up in his not-too-distant future too, Mysterio is in a class all his own, as he “broke down barriers” and captured the hearts of millions of fans who maybe weren't familiar with the Lucha Libre tradition.

“In my opinion, Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador to ever do it,” Matt Hardy said via Wrestling Inc. “He broke so many barriers – so special. On top of being one of the most talented guys I've ever been blessed to step in the ring with and wrestled so many times, both as opponents and his partners – he's incredibly talented, but he's also a phenomenal human being. One of the best guys I've ever met, and it's been an honor to say that I got to work with him so much.”

Is “Broken” Matt correct? In the opinion of most, the answer is a resounding yes, as he brought Lucha Libre mainstream and captured the hearts of millions around the world, especially young kids, who could see themselves in the 5-foot-4 luchador who dressed in bright colors and always stood up for the underdogs.. at least when he was a babyface. When Mysterio eventually hangs up his mask – or hands it down to “Dirty” Dom – for good, that will be his lasting legacy.