As crazy as it may have sounded a year ago when the faction was feuding with Edge, Rey, and Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee, there isn't a hotter faction in the entire WWE Universe than The Judgment Day.

The Bloodline? Borderline broken up. The LWO? Wrestling for mid-card titles. And as for Damage CTRl? Well, they're down to two members, with one about to feud with Shotzi and the other set to make herself a problem heading into the Women's World Championship match at SummerSlam.

And the best part? In the opinion of “Dirty” Dom, this is just the beginning, as he sees plenty more gold in the future for the little faction that could, as he noted on NXT's Snapchat show UpNXT.

“I think in the next year, I'd definitely like to hold on to my NXT North American Title, for one. I think getting some tag team gold with one of my boys, whether it's Finn or Damian,” Dominik Msterio said via Fightful. “They're probably going to be a little preoccupied because you know, we've got to take care of Seth first at SummerSlam. I think Finn is going to come out World Champion, and if that happens, Damian's still got his briefcase, so he's probably gonna go after Roman, so our boys are going to be busy. Worst case — not even worst case, best case. I got Mami, but Mami's a World Champion. So, I don't know, Judgment Day, we've got a lot on our plates. So within the next year or so, I'm just gonna say more gold around The Judgment Day.”

Will Mysterio's prediction prove correct? Will The Judgment Day pull a Bloodline and secure as much gold as possible moving forward, with Priest, Balor, Mysterio, and Ripley all holding at least one championship title at the same time? Or will Seth Rollins' prediction that SummerSlam will prove the end of the faction as we presently know it prove true instead, with Balor's and Priest's relationship forever changed by the results of the main event? Fans will have to tune into SummerSlam to find out.

Dominik Mysterio names his favorite moment of his career thus far.

Elsewhere in his appearance on UpNXT, Dominik Mysterio was asked about his favorite moment in WWE thus far, and unsurprisingly, it didn't feature his father, but instead his new, found family.

“So far, I think my favorite moment being in WWE would probably be joining Judgment Day,” Mysterio said via Fightful. “That's where I got my ‘Mami,' I got Finn, and I got my boy, Damian. I've been having a blast with Judgment Day. We've clearly been taking over all of WWE. So I think joining them has been one of my favorite moments so far.”

Asked what advice he received from his fellow The Judgment Day members since teaming up with Priest, Balor, and Ripley, Mysterio noted that there have been a lot, and it's helped him to get where he is today.

“I've gotten a lot of good advice from all the members in Judgment Day. Mami's always in my ear, whispering sweet nothings that I will never, ever tell anybody,” Mysterio said. “Finn is, you know, by far the most experienced of us. He's conquered the world. So anything he says is great advice. Damian Priest, you know, came to NXT, he took over. He has so much experience, and he's become one of my brothers. Whatever he says to me, I take it to heart and just run with it because, like I said, Judgment Day literally is a family. It's honestly pretty crazy. People see us on TV, but you don't understand how much of a family we really are.”

You have to give it to Mysterio, his development from 2022 to 2023 has been nothing short of spectacular, as he went from a babyface tag team specialist that fans hated due to his lack of charisma and for his below-average in-ring abilities to arguably the hottest heel in the entire business who fans love to boo and boo and boo and boo some more to the point where he often can't talk at all. Whether that had more to do with his natural progression as a performer, the improved booking of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, or the assistance of the other members of The Judgment Day, Mysterio now stands as the North American Champion with a Mami by his side instead of his father, which, no matter how you slice it, is a pretty big upgrade for a 26-year-old performer who turned a nepo baby run as Rey Mysterio Jr. Jr. into something all his own in roughly a year.