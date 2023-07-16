After already booking himself an open challenge match with Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship, Dominik Mysterio decided to double down on his championship pursuits in the hopes of adding not just one but two more titles to The Judgment Day's war chest.

How? By taking to social media to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to a match for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship belts, that's how.

“Ah Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Dominik Mysterio said. You know, I wish I could say some good things about them, but The Judgment Day have already beaten them, twice, so I don’t see anything different this upcoming Monday. And sooner or later, The Judgment Day are going to be Tag Team Champions.”

With the match, which will also feature Damian Priest, officially on the books for Monday Night RAW, “Dirty” Dom has a chance to join his “Mami” Rhea Ripley in the championship picture should he win the match and then double up on his winning ways on Tuesday night via a win over Lee, leading to a potential image of Mysterio wearing not one, not two, but three titles around his waist when he returns for the penultimate edition of RAW of the month of July.

Will it happen? Will Mysterio steal the “Belt Collector” moniker from Kenny Omega and begin his own legacy in WWE on a high note? I mean, probably not, but then again, who would have thought WWE's favorite nepo baby would become the most hated heel in the entire promotion – pro wrestling is a weird, weird sport, folks.