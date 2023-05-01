My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Night 1 of the WWE Draft has come and gone, but plenty of superstars are still without a permanent home. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Gunther (with Imperium), Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and Edge were drafted on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Monday night on Raw, the remaining eligible superstars will be drafted. Some superstars eligible to be selected on Night 2 include Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, The Usos, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, and Brock Lesnar.

After witnessing the outcome of Night 1 of the WWE Draft, it’s obvious where some superstars will be heading. With Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair getting drafted to SmackDown, there’s a good chance Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley gets drafted to Raw. It’ll be interesting to see what WWE does with both belts, whether they swap the belts or lose them before rosters become permanent after Backlash. With Intercontinental Champion Gunther getting drafted to Raw, there’s a good chance United States Champion Austin Theory gets drafted to SmackDown. This will be an obvious selection unless WWE wants two midcard titles on the same show.

Some selections will not be as predictable, though. One of the most interesting developments of the WWE Draft is Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa being drafted without the rest of The Bloodline. Before the draft, WWE announced that The Usos would not be drafted alongside Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. How things have been going with The Usos and The Bloodline makes fans think The Bloodline will be separated during Night 2 of the Draft.

Another interesting development of the WWE Draft is SmackDown will now be the permanent home of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This means the new World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to Monday Night Raw. That said, I expect a handful of superstars due for World Championship reigns to be drafted to Raw. I also expect to see main event superstars drafted to Raw so they don’t suffer from Roman Reigns’ dominance on SmackDown.

Some superstars I believe will be drafted by Monday Night Raw include Seth Rollins, Finn Balor (and The Judgment Day), Brock Lesnar, LA Knight, and Karrion Kross. All these superstars belong in the World Championship picture, but it would be hard to imagine them winning a world title if they get drafted to SmackDown. It’s safe to assume Roman Reigns will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until at least SummerSlam or WrestleMania 40. Putting any of these superstars on SmackDown almost guarantees they won’t hold a World Championship for at least another year.

On the other side, I believe SmackDown will load up on midcard superstars. With the United States Championship most likely becoming the top prize on SmackDown when Roman Reigns isn’t around, I’d imagine WWE loads up talent on SmackDown to compete for that championship. Some superstars I believe will be drafted by Friday Night Smackdown include Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Rey Mysterio (and The LWO), The New Day, and Alpha Academy (at least Chad Gable if they get split). WWE can put together a solid midcard division on SmackDown and make the United States Championship feel like one of the most valuable titles in the company.

It will be interesting to see what WWE decides to do with both sets of tag team belts, too. Wherever Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez get drafted, the other brand won’t have tag team championships. WWE can have both sets of champions defend the titles across both brands, but that defeats the purpose of the draft and superstars having a permanent home. Or, WWE can introduce a new set of tag team championships for whichever brand doesn’t select Owens and Zayn and introduce a women’s midcard title for whichever brand doesn’t select Morgan and Rodriguez.

So far, the WWE Draft has shaken up both brands quite a bit. Tonight won’t be any different, and seeing the direction WWE decides to go down will be interesting. Some big decisions must be made, and I’m curious about what Triple H does tonight.

