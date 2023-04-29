A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After breaking down the festivities of the 2023 running of the WWE Draft, Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced the four picks in the first round, which saw six performers find their new homes.

First came Roman Reigns, who, unsurprisingly, was selected first overall by the SamckDown brand alongside The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

… wait what? The Usos aren’t part of The Bloodline in the draft? No, as WWE announced beforehand, Jimmy and Jey won’t be eligible to be drafted until Monday and can theoretically end up on RAW or SmackDown, depending on how the draft shakes out.

Levesque then announced the first pick on RAW, which will, unsurprisingly, be Cody Rhodes, who is now eligible for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which will be decided at Night of Champions at the end of May.

At the third pick, Levesque provided the first real surprise of the goings on, with the RAW Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, going to SmackDown, where Rhea Ripley is currently the champ. What does this mean for the future of both belts? Only time will tell, but since Ripley can’t get drafted until Monday, speculation will certainly run wild.

And last but not least, with the final pick in the first round, which weirdly had four selections for two brands, RAW decided to keep Becky Lynch, who will now presumably start vying for whichever women’s championship the brand ends up keeping. While one would presume this means Seth Rollins is heading to RAW too, and at least Montez Ford of The Street Profits will be following Belair to SmackDown, fans will have to wait to find out.