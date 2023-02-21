Heading into the fallout edition of RAW following the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber, few performers were as confident as Edge.

Recording his first “Premium Live Event” victory since September of 2022 at Clash at the Castle, “The Rated-R Superstar” cut promo after promo on why he was the perfect man to unseat Austin Theory to become a two-time United States Champion, and he was willing to insult everything from the work ethic to the childhood fandoms of “A-Towns’ Finest” in the process.

On paper, Edge was right to be confident; he’d been wrestling since before Theory was born, and with his career winding down, answering the United States Open Challenge presented arguably the best chance he’d had in months to add one final championship belt to his already Hall of Fame legacy.

Opening the bout wearing Canada-themed gear, with the logo of the Calgary Hitmen, a WHL team named after Bret Hart, Edge worked on top for much of the match, hedging every attempted comeback by Theory while delivering some truly brutal offense both inside and outside of the ring… at least until Finn Balor, his former Judgement Day member and the man he beat at the Elimination Chamber, emerged out of the blue to provide some support to the current United States Champion and guarantee that there wouldn’t be a new name added to the title’s historical ledger. Though Edge tried his best to work two-on-one, in the end, he fell victim to the A-Town Down and had to take a beating from “The Prince” until the show went off the air.

Folks, if you thought the feud between Judgement Day and Edge was over, you would be wrong.