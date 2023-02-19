After taking care of business in his mixed tag match with his wife Beth Phoenix against The Judgement Day duo of Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, Edge waited patiently for his turn to take the mic at the post-WWE Elimination Chamber press conference and found himself listening to Austin Theory effectively cut a promo on the rest of the roster, who he believes are all too scared to face him in an open challenge for the United States Championship.

“I’ve got a question, if I have a United States Open Challenge this Monday on RAW, whose gonna step up? Because when I look around the locker room, there isn’t anyone on my level. Don’t know body look like me, don’t nobody think like me, and nobody’s gonna do the things that I’m gonna do,” Theory said. “But if, if, there is someone who maybe thinks they can at least maybe get to my level, sure, maybe they can challenge me for the United States Championship on Monday. But I’ll be honest, I’ll have an open challenge on Monday, but there’s nobody whose gonna accept it, because nobody’s in the now. Nobody is forever like Austin Theory, and at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who it is, because they are gonna go A-Town down.”

An open challenge, you say? Well, Edge is technically a RAW wrestler, could he take on Theory’s call? “The Rated-R Superstar” addressed that very situation in his media session and left fans with a very intriguing prospect for Monday night.

“But before we go, I saw the kid up here with shades, and man, an open challenge?” Edge said. “We’re in Ottawa Monday, I mean, I haven’t wrestled there in 17, 18 years, and I haven’t had gold in a while, I mean, I retired as Heavyweight Champion. He was a Cena fan, so he’s clearly stupid, which means, and mind you, with that being said, I respect Cena because of his work ethic, which is something that I don’t know that Austin Theory has. Maybe we prove that Monday when I accept his US Open Challenge. Whatever he wants to call it, I think I have a need to kick his teeth down his throat. So that’s gonna happen in Ottawa if he accepts.”

Could Edge return to the championship picture for the first time since his retirement a decade ago? Will Theory lose his United States Champion to a native Canadian two days after defending his strap against five other Superstars – Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, and Damian Priest – in the Elimination Chamber? That’s why we tune into the shows, folks – to find out if Theory’s forever reigns comes to an end.

Edge isn’t ready to talk about his next WWE retirement just yet.

Elsewhere in his interview with the assembled media, Edge was asked about when he will hang up his gear once more and leave his booths in the middle of the ring for good. Unsurprisingly, Edge wasn’t too interested in setting a firm end date for his career, as he still has plenty of wrestling left to go and is having a great time doing it.

“I try not to make any firm decisions, but here’s what I can say about tonight,” Edge said via Fightful.” For nine years I was retired. I come back and I get to team with my wife, who I married while I was retired and had two beautiful little girls with. The fact that we get to do this at all, I never thought this would happen. We’re out there, and if it looks like we’re having, it’s because we are, we’re having a blast. I get to stand shoulder to shoulder with this woman. We get to hit a shatter machine, which we have never even attempted before, and pulled off. She hasn’t wrestled a match in a year and one month. Hops in there tonight in that kind of pressure cooker against two talents like that, and man, I’m just static. I’m not really thinking about what I’m having for breakfast tomorrow, let alone what I’m going to do five, six, seven, eight months from now. I will say, I would like it to be in Canada.”

Eventually, the day will come when Edge isn’t an active roster for WWE anymore. But for now, fans should appreciate it every time they get a chance to see “The Rated-R Superstar” in the ring with or without his wife, as those moments will be incredibly special in hindsight.