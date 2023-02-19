Whenever Edge is in WWE, he more-or-less has his mind set on one singular thing: finishing off the faction he started back in 2022, The Judgement Day. Though he isn’t a full-time performer in WWE at this point in the game, with Edge showing up on RAW roughly half the time between Kayfabe and real injuries, when Edge rolls through whatever stadium WWE has booked at the time, he’s usually looking to put the pain on some combination of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and especially Dominik Mysterio, with his wife, Beth Phoenix, turning particular attention towards Rhea Ripley.

Fast forward to Elimination Chamber, and the “Grit Couple” were finally afforded an opportunity to settle their differences with half of The Judgement Day in an official capacity, with a mixed-tag booked between Edge and Phoenix and Balor and Ripley for bragging rights.

Fortunately, the match largely lived up to expectations, with Phoenix surprisingly landing more offense on Balor than Ripley hit on Edge. Dominik was made fun of on multiple occasions, including having to run away from Edge, and despite his best efforts to even the odds, throwing his Mami a pair of brass knucks to settle the second, in the end, it was the “Grit Couple” who pulled out the win, with Ripley eliminated on the outside in the hopes of maybe saving her legitimacy ahead of a match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and Balor took the loss four months after he made “The Rated-R Superstar” say “I Quit” at Extreme Rules. All things considered, pretty interesting stuff indeed.