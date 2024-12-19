Upon making his return from retirement, WWE star Logan Paul got called out by a fan.

He made his return at the Monday Night RAW on Netflix kickoff event. During which, he called his shot to become a future world champion in WWE.

While addressing the crowd, Paul claimed to have watched “a lot of Monday Night RAW.” However, one fan quickly debunked the claim, yelling, “No you haven't!”

Despite the hecklers, Paul kept his cool and continued forward. He also claimed to have watched a “lot” of Friday Night SmackDown and the WWE PLEs. Paul then claimed that the WWE product is “amazing, absolutely incredible” and credited Paul “Triple H” Levesque for that.

When RAW moves to Netflix on January 6, 2025, Paul will be a part of the roster. He has previously been a fixture of SmackDown over the last couple of years since making his debut.

RAW going to Netflix

But he will now go with RAW to Netflix. The first will be star-studded. John Cena will appear and commence his 2025 farewell tour.

Additionally, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins are confirmed to take place during the show. There are likely other surprises in store as well.

RAW is moving to Netflix after almost two consecutive decades on USA Network. It is Netflix's latest venture into the live-streaming game after they hosted the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight in November 2024.

Logan Paul's WWE return

Paul's WWE return comes after over four months away. He was last seen at SummerSlam in August 2024, where he defended the United States Championship against LA Knight. Despite his best efforts, Paul lost the match and lost the title to Knight.

Shortly after, Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, had their first child. Their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul, was born on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

During his paternity leave, Paul continued to record his Impaulsive podcast. While WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan was on the show, he claimed to have a two-year paternity leave. More recently, he claimed to be “retired” due to becoming a father.

Most fans saw through this, as Paul is a big name that WWE keeps around for marquee events. He was likely going to come back at the Royal Rumble or before WrestleMania 41, if not at RAW's debut on Netflix.

Paul claimed he is a future world champion in his return to WWE at the kickoff event. That dream may become a reality, as he has already (unsuccessfully) challenged for the Undisputed WWE Championship twice. He first challenged former champion Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE before taking on Cody Rhodes for the belt at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024.