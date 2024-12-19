To the surprise of no one, Logan Paul is not retired from WWE, as the company announced his return when RAW goes to Netflix.

He showed up to WWE's RAW on Netflix kick off event. Paul called his shot for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship while also announcing that he has joined the RAW roster.

Given his star power, there is a chance Paul is a part of RAW's first episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025. We will have to wait and see if his wish for a match against the Ring General happens.

It would not be the first time that Paul has challenged for a world championship in WWE. Previously, in one of his first singles matches, he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Earlier this year at King and Queen of the Ring, Paul faced Cody Rhodes for the same title.

He was unsuccessful in both challenges for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, he may eventually come through and actually win one of the top belts.

WWE star Logan Paul's return from being “retired”

Finally, Paul will return to WWE after four months away. He was last seen at SummerSlam in August when he lost the United States Championship to LA Knight.

He held his first championship in WWE for over 270 days. Paul won it from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in 2023 and had successful title defenses against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton during his run.

His first appearance in WWE occurred in 2021 when he walked Sami Zayn to the ring at WrestleMania 37. After the match, Paul was hit by a Stunner by Owens.

Months later, he returned to the company to confront Owens alongside Baron Corbin. He was then revealed to be The Miz's tag team partner against the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik) at WrestleMania 38.

They were successful in beating the Mysterios. After the match, The Miz attacked Paul and turned the latter babyface. Paul had his first singles match at SummerSlam in 2022 and defeated The Miz.

His second singles match was against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While he did not win, he suffered several injuries that kept him out of action for months.

He returned at the Royal Rumble in 2023 as a surprise entrant. Paul did not win, but he eliminated Seth Rollins from the match. This led to a match between them at WrestleMania 38, which Paul lost.

Later in the year, he competed in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He then had a match against Ricochet at SummerSlam before returning to boxing.

After defeating Dillon Danis in a boxing match, Paul won the United States Championship, his first title in WWE, from Mysterio. He held it for 273 days before dropping it to LA Knight.